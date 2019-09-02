No matter how wild, how short and how perfect a summer gets, Jaden Schwartz still seems to wind up back in Colorado Springs.
The new Stanley Cup champion skated at Colorado College’s Honnen Arena on Monday, a day before flying back to St. Louis for training camp. He worked with former Tigers teammate Michael Morin, friend Kirk Kenny, and toward the end, a large, brown, puck-retrieving dog.
Just a video of the @StLouisBlues’ Jaden Schwartz tossing the puck around with a chocolate lab to bless your Labor Day pic.twitter.com/U2RvrFVBL6— Kate Shefte (@KateShefte) September 2, 2019
Schwartz was only at Colorado College for two years before turning pro, but visits as much as possible to see friends, golf and take advantage of the facilities.
“I always like spending time here,” Schwartz said. “It was a big building block in my life, in my hockey career.”
He showed his appreciation by helping ensure future Tigers have even better tools, putting $500,000 toward Colorado College’s underway Edward J. Robson Arena, which is projected to open in 2021 on campus.
“I was really glad to help out and give back to a school that helped me out so much,” Schwartz said. “I’m excited to see when that’s finished, and when I’m retired and done playing, I’m sure I’ll come back and watch some games as well.
“With that league they’re in, they’re such good teams and they’re such good facilities. They’re going to be up there with everyone else.”
His day with the Stanley Cup, which he shared with teammate Tyler Bozak, came Saturday, July 6. They showed it around Regina, the capital of Saskatchewan. They took it to a local hospital and the Saskatchewan Legislative Building, and celebrated with family and friends.
There was a CC hockey Class of 2014 reunion of sorts, as some former teammates reached out, including Morin, Archie Skalbeck, Eamonn McDermott and Dakota Eveland.
“The day went by quick,” Schwartz said. “I wish it didn’t go by so fast, but you want to do a lot of things with it and enjoy it.”
Led by an interim coach and dead last in the NHL on Jan. 2, the Blues rolled into April with a playoff spot clinched. Two series went six games and two went all the way, including the Stanley Cup Final. The Blues crushed the Bruins 4-1 In Game 7 in Boston for the team’s first-ever title.
Schwartz was far from a passenger. He led the team that drafted him in 2010 in postseason goal-scoring, and was second in the NHL in playoff goals. He tied for third in the league in playoff points (12 goals, 8 assists) and plus-minus (+9). He became the first player in a decade to record two hat tricks during one postseason.
“The whole story is just crazy,” Schwartz said. “Looking back, it sometimes doesn’t even feel real, with how special of a run we went on.”
Former Tiger and 2019 Stanley Cup champion Jaden Schwartz skated on campus at Honnen Ice Arena this morning. He also met our new AD @lirvine27. #worldchampion #comingbackhome pic.twitter.com/KVlcj9yA8o— CC Hockey (@CC_Hockey1) September 2, 2019
It’s part of an even greater crazy story, and his alma mater is still playing a role. CC coach Mike Haviland, who arrived after Schwartz went pro, said the forward talks to players and recruits when he can.
“To have him be a spokesman for this program, to come back and train here, it’s outstanding,” Haviland said. “It means so much.”