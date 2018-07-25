Jaden Schwartz may have left Colorado College early, but that doesn’t mean he left for good.
The St. Louis Blues forward can be found training on campus during the offseason.
Now he’s taken his relationship with the school to the next level — donor.
Schwartz will contribute to the building of the on-campus Edward J. Robson Arena. Athletic director Ken Ralph said Schwartz made a “significant” donation that will be spread over three years.
“I’ve talked to Jaden a lot about it,” coach Mike Haviland said.
“I was fortunate enough to coach against him that last year in Chicago (NHL), then we became really close here.
“He’s a huge believer in this school and this program and he was very generous in his donation. It shows how much he loves this program.”
Schwartz, 26, agreed to a five-year, $26.75 million contract with the St. Louis Blues in 2016.