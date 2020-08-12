Wasted opportunities at Coors Field sure can haunt in a hurry, particularly with a suddenly shaky Rockies bullpen taking over in the late innings.
The Rockies stranded 13 baserunners Tuesday, including nine through the first six innings when the game was tied, and botched a few plays defensively.
Arizona, on the other hand, played a clean defensive game and took full advantage of its baserunners, scoring eight times in the seventh against that bullpen to take the game 13-7 and hand Colorado its first series loss of the season after it had won its first five.
“It was a tough day that was compounded by some plays that we need to make and some plays that didn’t go our way,” Rockies manager Bud Black said.
The game also saw Charlie Blackmon’s 15-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-4 afternoon. He reached via an intentional walk and saw his batting average drop from .500 to .472. The game ended after a video review upheld a double play that prevented Blackmon from a sixth plate appearance.
Blackmon can certainly be excused a rough day, considering his contributions, but he was front and center in the team’s inability to score its baserunners. He had an empty at-bat with runners at first and third and nobody out, ended an inning with two on and later struck out with a runner in scoring position.
But with the bullpen’s struggles, even another strong day from Blackmon might have been rendered moot.
Tyler Kinsley took the loss, as all five hitters he faced reached base and scored in the seventh. Yency Almonte also gave up three runs in the inning. This came a day after the Rockies gave up five in the ninth to narrowly escape 8-7 in their only win in the three-game series.
The bullpen collapse obscured what was largely a solid start from Antonio Senzatela. He went six innings, allowing five runs. He was working with a 5-2 lead in the fifth inning when a leadoff fly ball was lost in the sun by center fielder Garrett Hampson and resulted in a double. The Diamondbacks capitalized on the extra out by scoring three in the inning.
Colorado also helped Arizona to an extra base when Raimel Tapia overthrew a cutoff man, helping a run score, and Ryan McMahon made an error that led to three unearned runs against Almonte.
“You can reconstruct a lot of the innings and draw your own conclusions about how they scored,” Black said. “But overall we feel good about our bullpen. We think that these guys are very capable of performing and getting outs. I think you saw that through the previous series. This one, they got knocked around a little bit.”
Nolan Arenado and McMahon provided the offensive fireworks for the Rockies. Arenado homered twice and doubled while going 3 for 5. He’s 8 for 12 since receiving a mental day off Sunday while suffering through a slump.
McMahon launched an opposite-field three-run home run in the fourth that briefly staked the Rockies to a lead. He was given the green light on a 3-0 pitch despite entering the plate appearance with a .200 batting average and 22 strikeouts in 55 at-bats.
“Obviously this season I’ve been striking out far too much, it’s been frustrating,” McMahon said. “For them to put their trust in me and give me a little pick-me-up, that was a good feeling.”
The Rockies are off Thursday and open a three-game home series against the Texas Rangers on Friday.