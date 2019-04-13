DENVER - The San Antonio Spurs won Game 1 of a first-round playoff series and snatched home-court advantage from the Denver Nuggets via 101-96 victory on Saturday night at the Pepsi Center.
Some early cold shooting from Denver helped San Antonio to a 25-20 lead after a back-and-forth first quarter that featured seven lead changes. The game finished with seven lead changes.
Jamal Murray, Will Barton and Paul Millsap missed clean looks at potentially tying 3-pointers early in the third quarter, and Nikola Jokic had one midway through the fourth but none connected. Murray had another clean look from 3 in the final couple of minutes, only to see it clang off the back of the rim.
Still, the Nuggets had a chance to take a late lead in the final 15 seconds, but Murray couldn’t hit an open 15-footer.
The Spurs used a 34-point second quarter to lead 59-51 at the break behind 54.5% shooting from the field. The Nuggets entered the half 2 of 13 from deep. San Antonio, by comparison, was 5 of 10 from 3-point range.
The Nuggets held the Spurs to 13 points in the third quarter to set up an interesting fourth, but the Nuggets failed to get over the hill.
DeMar DeRozan led five Spurs in double figures with 18 points.
Gary Harris led all scorers with 20 points for the Nuggets, while Murray and Barton added 17 and 15, respectively. Jokic recorded a triple-double with 10 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists.
Game 2 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.