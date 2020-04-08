On a nice afternoon in a simpler time, you might find a former and current general manager of Colorado Springs minor league baseball — 83 and 41, respectively — enjoying a pint at Goat Patch Brewing.
Fred Whitacre brought Triple-A ball here from Hawaii 32 years ago. Chris Phillips oversaw a recent evolution. They happened to settle in the same neighborhood and Phillips said they enjoy a mentor-mentee relationship.
“I’m a 83-year-old curmudgeon who can help him a little bit,” Whitacre said. “He can lean on me all he wants to, but he doesn’t need to.”
“In baseball, they would say he ‘has an idea,’ which means he just gets it.”
Phillips has put personal touches all over the stadium Whitaker watched go up in 70 days for less than $4 million, leaving bits of fun for fans to discover. The Rocky Mountain Vibes’ mascot is a flame-haired s’more in sunglasses, and the advanced rookie team is all in.
Toast marshmallows on the concourse. Shop at the General S’more. Sign the kids up for the Mini Mallows club. Take a picture in front of the sticker wall or several elaborate murals. As Whitaker put it, “make it a fun place to be.”
“Just kind of a blank wall when you walk into the ballpark — I didn’t paint it,” Whitaker said.
“Nobody did, until Chris came along.”
Bergen County, N.J., native Phillips ventured into the nearby city for New York Yankees games with his father. While studying at Penn State, he interned with the Double-A Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate Altoona Curve in their inaugural season. He said he did anything that was asked, from video to stats, as everyone learned how to build a team.
It was the first of several baseball beginnings Phillips has been a part of. But first, there was a career detour.
Hyatt Hotels wanted him for their corporate management training program after another internship. He wound up working in the hotel connected to the Grand Central Terminal in New York City, then was promoted about three years later.
The new role didn’t suit him but time in customer service had lessons attached. It taught him “to take ownership of the situation.”
While Phillips was bartending and waiting tables, Altoona came calling under new management. He started as ticket account executive making $18,000 a year — the “lowest of the low.” He was surrounded by rising talent that turned into a valuable network.
“Guys that wound up being presidents of teams all over the country, all working there at the same time,” Phillips said.
He returned to State College in 2005 as a new ballpark was built and shared with a short-season team, the State College Spikes. In December 2011, he arrived in Colorado to become director of sales for Colorado Springs Sky Sox.
It was something of a shock after three decades on the East Coast. Used to a quick pace among tightly scheduled Northeasterners, Phillips was told during his first few days of work that the necktie was a bit much.
“It was a learning experience to come out here and to see that there is a little bit more of a chill vibe, and that’s OK, that’s how people work,” Phillips said. “Trying to get a hold of someone on a Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock or after is pretty much impossible because people are out running or biking. And I’m like, hell yeah, I can get on board with that.
“There’s smart business people out here. It’s just a different way of life.”
Phillips was assistant general manager of the Colorado Springs Sky Sox when the Elmore Sports Group relocated the team to San Antonio following the 2018 season and relocated the Double-A team previously in San Antonio to Amarillo. He looked into moving as well but after a weekend trip and much deliberation, decided to stay and become general manager of the incoming rookie advanced team. He insisted on rebranding.
“There has been nothing good that’s been happening with the Sky Sox in the last three years,” Phillips said of the team that ended its affiliation with the Rockies in 2014. “We just need to completely bury it and totally change it up.”
They needed to nail the new name. He sought a concept, not a thing — “open, ambiguous and vague.” “Happy Campers” had to be scrapped at a late stage.
Phillips said “Vibes” came to him during a Target run.
“Everybody’s going to be a hater at first when it comes out,” Phillips said. “You just have to give them time and show them that what you came up with was awesome.”
This offseason has been eventful. With the sports world at a standstill, Phillips wants to keep the team involved in the community. He also has to worry about how to protect a full-time staff of 15 people, some of which have been there for more than 25 years. Until they hear otherwise, they’ll plan as if opening day will happen as scheduled June 26.
“For once we kind of catch a break here,” Phillips said in reference to the late start date.
The team’s very existence is in jeopardy along with all short-season rookie teams as Minor League Baseball faces a dramatic national structuring. Phillips spoke out passionately against the culling. Fans and politicians also jumped to the defense of minor-league clubs.
“It’s out there and it’s a major concern,” Phillips said. “Doing everything I can to fight it.”
Whitacre and Phillips helped their respective teams through different challenges. The past few years in particular have been stressful, but opportunities lie within.
A long and varied career has prepared Phillips to “take ownership of the situation.” He’s livening up and battling for Springs baseball.
“He doesn’t suffer from a lack of self-confidence,” Whitacre said. “It’s good because that’s the kind of leader you need to navigate the ball club and the ball club staff through a tough time like this.”