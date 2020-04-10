Nick Ragain is no stranger to Colorado’s recreation industry, and his next finished project figures to be his biggest.
After stints selling stadium lights for Musco Sports Lighting in Colorado and repairing fields he grew up playing on around Idaho Springs as a member of the Clear Creek Metropolitan Recreation District board, Ragain became club president of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC ahead of the inaugural 2015 season.
If all goes to plan, Ragain and the Switchbacks will help Colorado Springs expand its downtown to the southwest with an 8,000-seat stadium slated to open for the start of the 2021 United Soccer League Championship season.
With the 2020 campaign on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ragain is working on getting ready for the resumption of the season while making sure everything at the new site just southwest intersection of the Cimarron and Sahwatch streets continues to progress.
“I know for some folks on our staff, namely our players, things have been super slow,” Ragain said.
“From my perspective, they’ve been just as busy as ever. Obviously, there’s a lot of planning.”
The club broke ground on the stadium late in 2019 and building continues, as construction was deemed an essential business in Gov. Jared Polis’ stay-at-home order.
While Switchbacks FC will be the primary tenant of the new stadium, it can also host concerts and similar events with an expanded capacity of roughly 15,000. The hope for Ragain and civic leaders is that the stadium not only expedites the club’s growth but boosts the local economy.
“Colorado Springs has an incredible amount of momentum,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said at the groundbreaking. “This stadium, beginning in 2021, will be a big part of it.”
“When you think about what we have, it’s a downtown we’ve never had before,” City Council President Richard Skorman added at the event. “This is the center. This is going to be the heart.”
The yet-to-be-named stadium secured its first big event when the club, partnering with the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and Colorado Springs Sports Corp., announced the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships will be held at the Switchbacks’ new grounds.
In the months leading up to the stadium’s completion, Ragain and the club’s front office aim to increase the number of season tickets sold closer to 5,000 — a sellout number at the club’s current home, Weidner Field — and create a deeper connection between the city and its highest-level profession team. The club got a start on that while waiting for the games to resume as members of the front office packed boxes of food at Care and Share Food Bank and players shared videos encouraging the community on social media during the break in play.
“From Day 1, to be successful, the city has to see this as its team,” Ragain said.
“The venue being central downtown — being in more of the local, daily mindset — I think is really critical to changing some of that perception.”
In return, the Switchbacks president might just help boost downtown Colorado Springs’ reputation.
“One of the things that we want to do is use that as a platform to really drive pride and celebration in Colorado Springs,” Ragain said.