In just seven years of existence, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference has produced four national titles, with another potentially on the way before the postseason was canceled. Players tout it as the country’s premier league.
Commissioner Josh Fenton, who has been in his role since play began, deflects praise onto the member institutions and athletes. But he’s had a hand in unifying and solidifying a relatively new league.
The NCHC was forced to cancel its conference tournament, a vital money-maker. But it has already accumulated enough to absorb the hit. Trev Alberts, athletic director at Omaha, said though there won’t be a distribution this year, there’s enough in surplus to cover a year’s operating expenses.
“We’re, relatively speaking, in tremendous financial shape, and that’s all due to Josh Fenton,” Alberts said. “We would be in trouble if Josh Fenton wasn’t our commissioner, and that’s just a fact.”
Lindsay Fenton said the numbers guy, the provider of measured responses, always in a suit in a sea of pullovers and jeans while explaining why the NCHC isn’t adding members for the umpteenth time, is capable of loosening up. He instituted “Casual Friday” while working through the pandemic from a spare bedroom in the basement, though it’s still jeans and a button-down. Off the clock, he’s still “disciplined, thoughtful” and “composed.”
He coaches their three young sons’ hockey and baseball teams. He may have moved toward administration, but for a better understanding of the NCHC’s commissioner, Lindsay wishes all could watch him in the role he once sought.
“He really does believe in all of it, and you can see it in the way he coaches youth sports because he looks at those details even at the youngest levels of it,” Lindsay said, adding that he hones in on strategy, lineups, development and fairness.
“He loves watching things grow, get better, improve.”
Fenton grew up in the rural farming community of Litchfield, Minn. He was a defenseman in high school but went to Texas Lutheran to play golf. It was far from home and not a good fit so he finished up his bachelor’s degree in finance at Iowa State. He golfed for another year and coached high school hockey.
“I was probably a better high school player than college player,” Fenton said. “There were some mental aspects that got in the way.”
He delved further into that in graduate school. After less than two years in Minneapolis at Accenture, a multinational professional services company, he decided to pursue his “passion,” college hockey.
He estimates he sent letters to three-quarters of the Division I schools in the country, most of which went unanswered. A connection from the past helped secure a good response from future NCHC member Miami, and an assistant-ship allowed him to work with the hockey team.
He began his masters in sports psychology with an eye on coaching and met future wife Lindsay, a former multisport athlete herself. They both built careers at Miami. Lindsay worked with student-athletes before becoming the director of programming at Goggin Ice Center, while Josh ascended within the athletic department.
For a time it looked as though video coordinator experience might take him to the NHL. He worked for the San Jose Sharks during their run to the 2004 Western Conference Finals. But 2004-05 was a full-season lockout.
“Who knows what would have come,” Fenton said.
Through the years, he continued to work with the Redhawks’ hockey team. When Penn State added a hockey program and the Big Ten announced its formation in 2011, Fenton was heavily involved in talks about forming a new hockey-only conference.
“Many institutions had grown frustrated with leadership — not focused on numbers, business,” Alberts said. “The revenue was so important to us that we needed somebody to be really focused on it.”
At the Penrose House, the conference was formally founded July 13, 2011. The regular-season championship trophy bears the name of Penrose. Though what Fenton called the “geographical epicenter” of the league is St. Paul, Minn., where the NCHC Frozen Faceoff is held, Colorado Springs is where it’s headquartered.
Fenton said he formulated agendas, created documents and did a lot of meeting facilitation. Whether to separate himself from that group and apply for the commissioner job, Lindsay said, was a challenging decision.
An oddly timed moment of clarity came when she was in early labor with their second son.
“You have to at least go for the job,” she remembers telling him. He sent the email expressing interest from the hospital room.
He interviewed and made it to the late stages but former U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Jim Scherr was hired.
“Understandably so with his pedigree and background and experiences,” Fenton said. “I was just a lowly senior associate AD at one of the member institutions.”
Scherr left for another job and Fenton got another chance. He began his appointment in July 2013, just a few months before the first NCHC season got underway.
“Josh came in and really rescued this conference,” Alberts said. “We were just trying to get started, we didn’t even know what we were doing. We were creating bylaws, trying to figure out how we were going to assess the membership, to be able to pay for officials and those kinds of things.
“Josh’s ability — he’s very disciplined, he understands numbers, he enjoys numbers. But it’s one thing to understand and enjoy numbers and it’s another to be able to put those into easily digestible documents.”
“We’ve got all we can handle right now” gave way to “OK, we don’t pass on this twice” for the Fenton family. They were on their way to Colorado Springs.
“It was a no-brainer that he could do it and he wanted to do it and he knew that he could make it something great,” Lindsay said.
Promoting the schools’ accomplishments, Fenton said, is a big part of what the office does. Alberts said the hardest part of a commissioner’s job is to keep eight school leaders with their own agendas unified and focused.
“Josh has been able to keep us really focused on making decisions that are in the best long-term interest of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference,” Alberts said.
Four straight national title winners — North Dakota, Denver, and Minnesota-Duluth twice — and reportedly secure finances suggest health.
“We’ll still consider it five straight if they win next season,” Fenton said, maybe with an asterisk next to it.
“Certainly we have a tremendous amount of pride in the conference office, and certainly I’m very prideful of the accomplishments that the conference has achieved in the seven years.”