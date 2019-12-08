Austin Dewing had an announcement of his own when Switchbacks FC broke ground on its new downtown stadium and unveiled a bolder, more bluish crest Saturday night.
“I will be returning,” Dewing said. “I’m very excited.”
The young forward, who made his professional debut midway through the Switchbacks’ disappointing 2019 campaign, was the only player from last year’s team at the event.
“I think this location is ideal, and this is exactly what this city needs,” Dewing said. “It’s something that’s been coming for a long time. With all the clubs and high school programs we have, the soccer is awesome and a lot of people love it. I think this is a way to unite all those different entities into one support group for the Switchbacks.”
With a new coach in Alan Koch and preparations for 2021 already started, next season figures to be one of transition. Dewing, a Colorado Springs native who graduated from Air Academy and Air Force, looks forward to getting his first full professional season after joining the Switchbacks in June.
“I’m extremely excited to be a part of the program for a full year,” he said. “I can be able to put in a lot more work to really bond with my teammates and coaches. I’m very excited for coach Koch. He’s the real deal, and I’ve been communicating with him a lot. I’m blessed to have this opportunity. I’m going to make the most of it.”
That’s an approach Koch hopes the entire team takes into 2020, playing to their potential in hopes of earning a chance to return in 2021 and break in the new stadium. He’s already used the new stadium in his pitch to players considering joining the club and admitted the project was part of what enticed him to take the job.
“I literally had a meeting this morning with a player, and we’re talking about the new stadium downtown in 2021,” Koch said Saturday. “Obviously a lot of work to happen between now and then, but that’s a carrot.”
The Switchbacks announced there were more than 2,000 deposits received to buy season tickets for the new stadium. Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers joined the group when he pulled $25 from his pocket and handed it to club president Nick Ragain as the mayor spoke to the crowd attending a groundbreaking ceremony. The club’s new coach hopes that group of fans continues to grow over the next year.
“I’m pretty certain when we start playing here in 2021, the stadium is going to be full, and that’s the goal for everybody,” Koch said. “Obviously with all the different departments within the club, we all have different jobs to do. My job is to help take us from the bottom, where we are right now, to as close to, if not the, top as quickly as possible. I think that’s why this transition year of 2020 is a vital year for us as a club in terms of turning our team’s fortunes around but really continuing to grow the brand. There’s a lot of energy. You can see it tonight.”