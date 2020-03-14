Coronavirus has had a major impact on the sports landscape in the Pikes Peak Region and across the U.S. this week. Here's a roundup of cancellations and postponements.
Colorado
- High school spring sports have been suspended until at least April 6. State basketball tournaments were canceled after Thursday games...Read more.
-The Air Force Academy announced Thursday that all spring sports would be canceled for the rest of the season...Read more.
- Colorado College and Air Force Academy hockey seasons are done, following the NCAA's announcement Thursday of canceled postseason tournaments...Read more
- Denver Nuggets: The NBA has suspended its regular season indefinitely. No games have been canceled of yet, the league said. If games are permanently canceled, ticket-buyers will be presented with refunds, credits or other options.
- Colorado Avalanche: The NHL has suspended its regular season indefinitely. No games have been canceled of yet, the league said. If games are permanently cancelled, ticket-buyers will be presented with refunds, credits or other options.
- Denver Broncos: All team employees who are able to have been granted permission to work from home. The NFL has banned prospects from pre-draft visits to team facilities after Friday, according to the NFL Network. The draft is scheduled for April 23.
- Colorado Rapids: MLS on Thursday suspended its season for 30 days.
- Colorado Rockies: MLB cancelled spring training and has postponed Opening Day at least two weeks from its original date of March 26.
- Colorado Sports Hall of Fame: The 2020 Induction and Awards banquet scheduled for April 23 was cancelled. The class includes Alonzo Babers, Bob Gebhard, George Gwozdecky, Terry Miller, Erin Popovich and Lindsey Vonn.
National
- Baseball: Major League Baseball's 2020 season will be delayed at least two weeks and spring training operations have been suspended.
- Basketball: NBA from March 11 suspended.
- Boxing: Northern Irishman Michael Conlan’s St Patrick’s Day fight in New York against Belmar Preciado at Madison Square Garden was cancelled. Shakur Stevenson vs. Miguel Marriaga has been postponed.
- Football: NFL teams suspended their pre-draft visits. XFL will not be playing its regular-season games.
- Golf: The Masters will not take place in the second week of April after Augusta National postponed golf’s first major of the year. The Players Championship at Sawgrass was stopped during the first round. The PGA Tour has also cancelled the Valero Texas Open. The ANA Inspiration – the first ladies’ major of the year – was also postponed.
- Hockey: NHL from March 12 suspended. The National Collegiate Hockey Conference announced the 2020 NCHC Tournament has been cancelled effective immediately. The American Hockey League announced suspension of play until further notice. The United States Hockey League has paused its season.
- Running: The Boston Marathon has been postponed.
- Soccer: Major League Soccer has suspended all games, effective immediately, for 30 days, the league announced Thursday.
- Tennis: The ATP Tour suspended all events for six weeks on Thursday and the WTA has also confirmed that there will be no tournaments for five weeks.