The plight of the local Rocky Mountain Vibes has gained national traction.
In a Sports Illustrated Daily Cover story on the coronavirus-fueled struggles of minor league baseball, the Vibes’ efforts to stay relevant by offering takeout food, hosting high school graduations and planned upcoming movie nights were featured prominently.
“We can either sit around and feel bad about this situation, or we can have some fun,” Vibes general manager Chris Phillips said in the article. “We’re going to focus on 2020, hope for the best and then deal with what happens after that.”
The story, citing its own survey, indicated that 35% of minor league teams fear lost revenue from this season will impact their ability to operate next year or beyond.
“At every classification level, in markets ranging from metropolitan cities to rural outposts, front offices are worried about their clubs’ survival, concerned about the viability of rival teams and wondering how the minors will recover from a pandemic that is pummeling an American institution,” the Sports Illustrated article says.
For the Vibes, those concerns are multilayered. Not only is there a growing assumption that this year will be wiped out for minor league teams — which cannot operate without spectators generating revenue — but the Vibes are among the 42 clubs that Major League Baseball aims to eliminate beyond this season.
“This is bittersweet,” Vibes catering chief Chris Evans told Sports Illustrated, “but we’re still showing we want to be part of this community.”