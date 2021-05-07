Snowfall in the Rockies may still be a real possibility, but football season will be here before sports betting locals realize. To help satisfy your insatiable appetite for action, and pigskin, FTN Bets reveals a pair of long-shot wagers that could score a windfall come year’s end. Fade or follow? That, as always, is entirely up to you.

Javonte Williams to win Offensive ROY (+3300, DraftKings) — Melvin Gordon is officially on notice. It’s doubtful after the Broncos traded up in Round 2 to select the young incensed bull that the veteran will again command 62.7% of the opportunity show. Yes, MGIII finished with admirable numbers, but it’s clear new Denver GM George Paton is looking to enhance the ground game, Aaron Rodgers or no Aaron Rodgers. Ultimately, Williams could be this year’s version of Jonathan Taylor, a midseason bloomer who could post ridiculous numbers down the homestretch. He owns all the necessary assets to deliver an uppercut or three straight away — bulk, downhill lean, speed, tackle-thumping YAC, wiggle and sure hands.

Last fall with the Tar Heels he notched an unfathomable 48.0% missed tackle rate, a number that almost seems impossible. Toss in the Broncos’ bevy of field stretchers, an upgraded offensive line and the possibility of a wannabe Jeopardy! host moseying into town, and the rookie’s potential could be instantly realized.

Expect him to overtake Gordon sooner rather than later, asserting himself as a top-10 RB. Juggernaut Javonte is on the launching pad fully prepared for takeoff.

Michael Carter to win Offensive ROY (+3300, DraftKings) — If wagering head-over-heart is more your jam, the New York Jet is worth serious consideration. Teammates with Williams at North Carolina, Carter, who at 5-foot-8, 201 pounds is shaped like a Coors Banquet bottle, is a low-center-of-gravity smasher blessed with top-flight pass-catching skills.

A quick-twitch, multidimensional rusher in the mold of throwback Maurice Jones-Drew, he’s instantly the most talented rusher the Jets have on the roster. Apologies La’Mical Perine, Ty Johnson and Tevin Coleman. Largely due to his sensational contact balance, he finished top-six among Division I college RBs in total yards after contact and missed tackles forced a season ago.

The Jets, a media punching bag in recent seasons, are starting to fight back. A coaching overhaul combined with massive improvements across the offensive line have the weathervane pointing north. If Carter can secure the top spot on the depth chart out of training camp, a strong likelihood, he could post shockingly effective across-the-board numbers.