With thermometer readings already approaching hellish levels, the football season is clearly just around the corner.
Thinking of more tolerable temps, Brad Evans from FTN Bets looks ahead and breaks down his favorite freshly populated player props in the NFL.
Julio Jones UNDER 80.5 receptions (-110, PointsBet) — After weeks of rumor and speculation, Jones was finally sent packing, shipped from Atlanta to Tennessee. Though his No. 2 jersey number selection is sure to lead to endless sophomoric potty jokes, the decorated wideout is determined to prove his recent decline isn’t Father Time taking hold. To be fair, he will leave an indelible mark with the Titans in Year 1, but the Titans’ propensity for running the ball combined with alpha A.J. Brown’s presence suggests Jones is really the Chris Bosh, to use an old school Miami Heat reference, among Nashville’s Big Three. Recall the Titans ran the rock 51.8% of the time a season ago. Despite Arthur Smith, coincidentally enough, now the HC in Atlanta, the offensive identity for Mike Vrabel’s club will likely remain unchanged. In other words, 110-120 targets over a 17-game season should be expected. And that’s if Julio’s hamstrings don’t disintegrate, which is no sure bet. No doubt he’ll bludgeon DBs on quick slants off play action, but finishing with 70-75 catches is the most probable outcome.
Derrick Henry OVER 1450.5 rush yards (-110, PointsBet) — See hole. Smash hole. The modern-day Football Frankenstein abides by one ideology and one ideology only, punishing defenses. An iron man who has missed just one game since 2017, Henry, whose viral offseason workout videos have left unchiseled viewers questioning their flabbiness, is built to withstand the constant body violence absorbed by a NFL running back. He’s cruised past the proposed total in back-to-back years, exceeding 2,000 yards in 2020. In an offense predicated on feeding its monster, how is his prop so low? It’s honestly astonishing. Julio’s addition only aids the rusher’s situation. Last season, he clashed with eight-plus defenders in the box on 27.78% of his carries. That number is sure to dwindle with another premier field stretcher on roster. Couple that with the YAC king’s bulldozing ways (3.94 YAC/att in ‘20) and typical high volume (23.6 carries/gm in ‘20), and he crushes the above prop with ease. This feels like a free square on the bingo card. Take advantage.