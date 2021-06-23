DENVER — Joshua Fuentes comes into the clubhouse around 1 p.m. every day and immediately starts playing music. It's usually Kings of Leon or Arctic Monkey, or maybe some reggae.
“I like to start off with some mellow stuff,” he said. “Just to get it flowing.”
As the Rockies clubhouse DJ, it's his job to set the right mood for game day. He doesn’t start off with rock with a 10-hour day ahead of the team. He likes to build everyone up, he said, changing genres as it gets closer to batting practice by playing some reggae rock, Spanish language tunes or Bad Bunny.
Once it gets closer to game time, he turns on the rap.
Being clubhouse DJ is a position he takes great pride in -- and acknowledges the responsibility.
“I think I do a pretty good job,” Fuentes said.
He’s loved music all his life, and always looked forward to getting a CD or new iPod at Christmas, he explained. He officially took over as clubhouse DJ when he was in High-A, and got the name DJ Fuent in Double-A. He later had it inscribed on his glove.
“I just felt like the music was terrible," Fuentes said. “I personally believe I have the best choice of music. So I just started.”
Players request songs, but he usually doesn’t let them take control.
Yonathan Daza doesn’t take no for an answer. He’s always grabbing Fuentes’ phone to put on "some crazy Spanish song that no one knows," Fuentes said.
In Pittsburgh last month, Daza, who loves to dance to salsa music, was allowed to take over for the day. Dom Núñez has also made a push for more influence lately.
“Sometimes they get on me a little bit,” Fuentes said of his teammates. “As DJ, you have to absorb it. You have to learn from it and block them out.”
His current favorite songs and artists to get the Rockies pumped up before game time:
Dog Days Are Over, by Florence + The Machine
J.Cole
Arctic Monkeys
Drake. Fuentes said he likes to "go classic" and play Drake right before they take the field.