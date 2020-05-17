That was something. And something’s way better than nothing, as we’ve recently confirmed.
Kevin Harvick climbed out of his car after his 50th win Sunday at Darlington to complete and disorienting silence, alone. A microphone, mounted on a boom pole presumably for social distancing reasons, was shoved under his nose. He repeatedly mentioned how happy he was, but also how weird it was.
The Real Heroes 400, the first race after a long few months of suspension, featured no fans and plenty of precautions. It looked about as well done as it could have been under the present circumstances. But it wasn’t the ideal race for collecting previously indifferent fans, drawn to their TVs for one of the precious few sports underway.
The analysts explained in simple terms at times, as if trying to welcome a newer audience. (But seriously, please restrain the urge to get tricky with those drones. That pang of nausea was not pleasant.) Unfortunately the things casual fans tune in for were at a minimum.
Harvick’s car was one of the best from the start and his win felt inevitable about halfway through. He remained the only driver to finish in the top 10 at every race this season. Cautions frequently cut up the pace early on, perhaps a product of rust as no one practiced or qualified. Crashes ended a few drivers’ nights but they were nearly all single-car.
One of the sport’s most recognizable names, Jimmie Johnson, crashed out early in a head-scratcher. He’d taken the lead and looked to be on his way to his first race stage win of the season. He went to lap Chris Buescher and clipped the back end of his car. The No. 17 went into the wall while Johnson spun and crashed.
Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron won the stage but ran into trouble of his own when he bumped into the wall in a later race. He was last of all the cars that finished. The day was far from a wash for Hendrick, with Alex Bowman finishing second and Chase Elliott fourth. Kurt Busch was third.
Kyle Busch started 40th after failing multiple inspections and charged all the way to the front, but was one of many who ran into tire issues and finished 26th.
The drivers will get another go at Darlington on Wednesday night. As of Sunday, NASCAR deserves credit for having pulled off a major sporting event, and credit for figuring it out first. As it stands, the gamble was successful, if not riveting.