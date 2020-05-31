You know it was a good finish when the burnout is shown on a split screen.
Three leaders wrecked out in the final 11 laps and opportunistic Brad Keselowski slid through the chaos to win a NASCAR Cup Series race for the second time in a week at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon.
While he grabbed the American flag and did celebratory doughnuts, the other camera and real attention was on Joey Logano staring daggers at Chase Elliott, who was suddenly fascinated by something in the distance.
With about 10 laps to go, leader Denny Hamlin turned too high and ran into trouble. Logano and Elliott charged up the middle. Elliott got loose with three laps to go and took out Logano. Each a matter of minutes away from victory lane, they finished 22nd and 21st, respectively.
The No. 2 team made what was, at the time, an odd decision and took two left tires in the late stages while the leaders stayed out. With those leaders dropping like flies, pole sitter Keselowski slid underneath for his third win at Bristol.
Elliott, who was in position to win with less than 10 laps to go for the fourth straight race, saw his brief run of good fortune end. He was turned by Kyle Busch and unleashed the flipped bird seen ‘round social media to end a race at Darlington, then a late-caution gamble at Charlotte handed Keselowski his previous win. Elliott finally broke through for a win Thursday.
Elliott, of course, called flaming out Sunday — with company — “going for the win.” Logano didn’t argue that fact but rightly stirred the pot.
“He wrecked me. He got loose underneath me,” Logano said. “I had to force an apology, which to me is just childish.
“Be a man and take the hit when you’re done with it.”
The fracas gave Clint Bowyer second place, his best finish in more than a year. Jimmie Johnson was third after being involved in an earlier crash that collected four cars.
There were 17 total cautions. Ty Dillon tore off the front of Ryan Blaney’s car after misjudging its spinning trajectory and neither returned.
All in good short track fun, right?
May all our endings be split-screen endings.