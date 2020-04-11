I did it. I finally gave in Saturday and watched something that sounded pretty ridiculous at first blush, the iRacing IndyCar challenge.
And it warmed my sports-deprived heart.
The simulated racing slid in to give us about as good as we’re gonna get in the sporting world right now if you’re not much for replays. The concept is growing as other sports mine their pasts. Drivers already had access to simulator rigs, often in their own homes. So here we are. Millions of us.
This Saturday’s field of 31 was the largest yet and featured retired superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr., a “massive” gamer, though not familiar with IndyCar. He raced conservatively in the No. 3 Nationwide car and finished third.
Real-life sponsorships are being honored. And real-life ramifications are popping up.
Drivers who don’t see this for the opportunity it is to keep sports fans occupied and engaged could wind up dinged. Bubba Wallace rage quit — for once, used literally — a NASCAR race last Sunday, saying “That's it. This is why I don't take this (expletive) serious,” on his Twitch feed before disconnecting. Blue-Emu Pain Relieving cream tweeted disappointment with the driver and the company’s executive vice president later confirmed the company would no longer sponsor Wallace.
Saturday’s Chevrolet 275 at Michigan Speedway race was 85 laps or 75 minutes, whichever came first. So much was done to capture the spirit of the thing. The pre-race prayer was said and The Voice contestant Beth Griffith Manley performed the anthem, appearing to be singing in front of her front door.
I’m not much of a gamer — I play Mario Party on Gazette videographer Katie Klann’s Nintendo 64 on a fairly regular basis and that’s about it — and no snob when it comes to graphics. But even I had to nod when I saw the tire marks on pit road.
The playing field has somewhat leveled, with part-time drivers finding success. It was often insinuated that those with more free time on their hands to practice, and fewer children running around, have an advantage.
Working remotely, the broadcast team was fully and delightfully committed, but there were frequent comments — “That’s what it’s like in real life, guys” — that kept it in perspective. There was a mass accident on Lap One but the race went on fairly uninterrupted after that, as they only go yellow if the crash doesn’t involve the leaders. Hoo boy, did the guys have trouble on pit road.
Someone had to bow out due to connectivity issues. The commentators couldn’t get hold of eventual winner Simon Pagenaud, who claimed to be in his full race suit and have French champagne at the ready. Scott McLaughlin, who started streaming at 3:15 a.m. Australian time, was second, followed by Junior, who kept freezing up during his postrace interview. There was a reference to taking apart a girlfriend’s sewing machine to find a needed part.
It was all part of the charm. When Santino Ferrucci showed off his rig and his Dale Jr. mousepad, I was enamored. The community theater feel may have more to do with the fondness than any technological advances, but a viewer's a viewer, and I'll remain one.
It will do, for now. And it will be fascinating to see what, if any, effect this coronavirus brainwave has once real racing resumes.