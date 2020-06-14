Did you drift toward another use for your Sunday afternoon as Florida weather acted like Florida weather at Homestead-Miami Speedway?
There was a painful pace of about one lap per hour as lightning in the area repeatedly chased the drivers from their cars. Thankfully it was a quick and efficient green affair after the first stage.
Then Denny Hamlin acted like Denny Hamlin.
Chase Elliott was Hamlin’s caboose for the last few dozen laps of the Dixie Vodka 400. The veteran said he knew he needed patience in order to close out his second win of the season at surging Elliott’s expense.
“This one is real special,” Hamlin said.
Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick threatened the leaders throughout the latter stages and a few hiccups kept the 20-somethings from asserting themselves, as always seems to happen. They finished third and fourth respectively.
Rookie Reddick is a two-time Xfinity Series champion who’s enjoyed some big moments at the track. Though the booth fawned over him - had me wondering if there was an agreed-upon, per-compliment rate - Hamlin pulled away.
That much experience is difficult to overcome. Hamlin, 39, is the first driver this season to seal the deal after taking the first two stages in his 40th career win.
Bubba Wallace slid to 20th in his car, what he called “a place of zen and peace” after “a hectic week for sure.” He’s seized into the spotlight as the only black full-time driver in NASCAR’s top series while protests against racial injustice affect the world. He brought out a Black Lives Matter paint scheme and called for Confederate flags to be banned at races. Reading the room, NASCAR finally committed to it.
About - and I can’t stress this enough - time.
“Our world is in a much-needed place of change and I’m proud of be a leader of that (in NASCAR),” he said during one of the lightning delays.