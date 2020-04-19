It was mostly peaceful iRacing at Richmond after a rocky week for NASCAR.
William Byron, 22, went back-to-back. He led 94 of 154 laps and held on during a late restart even though he was on older tires. Byron has a long history in iRacing and used it as a tool to develop into an eventual Xfinity Series champion, as he wasn’t “in a racing family growing up.”
There was a notable absence for a wildly justified reason. Kyle Larson’s nonchalant slur usage led to a plummet from grace.
During a virtual race last weekend, Larson thought he lost communication with his spotter. He said the N-word, apparently directed at the spotter. Those listening reacted about how anyone would react — disbelief and disapproval.
Larson quickly took to social media to apologize for using a word that should “never, ever be said.” He made no excuses, a feature of many an ineffective mea culpa. But he lost all of his major sponsors anyway, a list including McDonald’s and Credit One Bank. On Tuesday, he was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing.
Though he acknowledged the damage may be “unrepairable,” the consensus seems to be that the driver, 27, is too talented to be without a ride for long. Larson was in the final year of his contract with Ganassi and was set to be a sought-after free agent. The Charlotte Observer estimated that this “probably cost him at least $10 million in current and future earnings.”
When I ended last week’s column with some trite, neatly wrapped line about virtual races having real-world consequences ... certainly did not expect this. NASCAR fans have a bit of a backward reputation, and it was a good sign of the times that this wasn’t written off as a misstep due to Larson’s star power. Sure, the pie chart for Ganassi’s motives might be more finance-heavy than we’d like.
A crazy side note is that Larson is the toast of NASCAR’s “Drive for Diversity” program. Another alum, Bubba Wallace, said this week after a personal apology from Larson that he deserves a second chance.
Wallace recovered and rallied after rage-quitting a race a few weeks ago, starting 28th and finishing ninth. Other impressive surges came from Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch, big stars in real cars but playing catch-up on this medium. They can keep practicing in order to catch up to the young guns next week at Talladega.
Some needed humor came from Clint Bowyer, who was doing double duty reporting and driving, but bowed out quickly and shifted his focus to the “booth.”
Some needed, lighthearted drama came from Matt DiBenedetto, who was parked after intentionally wrecking Ryan Preece. He tweeted afterward, "(Preece) cut down on me, spun out due to it, then wrecked me intentionally for his screw up. Send me his damn address I’m ready to throw down,” with a crying laughing emoji.
This week’s trite, but sincerely felt, ending: More innocent Twitter beef. No hateful speech.