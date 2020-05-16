Gentlemen, restart your engines. Without much competition in the mostly paused sports world, it’s a time for NASCAR to shine — or sink — Sunday at Darlington Raceway.
It’s going to look a little strange, but strange is a relative term these days. No fans and minimal personnel will be allowed at the track. The national anthem and commentary will happen offsite. Limited media and officials, masks everywhere and frequent health screenings. A victory lane I can’t even envision.
The Real Heroes 400 is an experiment, make no mistake. Can some sports resume given the right precautions? How will bare-bones attendance affect the product or the experience? Will stir-crazy sports fans tune in en masse to a series that’s been constantly tweaking its formula to reacquire some hype? Hate to suggest it, hope we won’t need it, but ... how much can go wrong before the gamble falters?
In the meantime we had iRacing, which was dominated by those raised on it. William Byron, who has never won a Cup Series race, took three of the seven Pro Invitational Series races as former title winners scrambled to adjust. But behind a real wheel, a return to the status quo is expected. Kyle Bush, who’s had recent success at Darlington, is the favorite.
There will be two veteran additions to the field and a noticeable absence. Chip Ganassi Racing fired Kyle Larson in April after the 27-year-old used a racial slur during an iRacing event. The team then lured Matt Kenseth out of retirement. At 48, he’ll be the oldest driver in the field, thrown back in without a practice lap.
Ryan Newman’s car went airborne on the last lap of the Daytona 500. He suffered a head injury and was hospitalized. He tested at Darlington before the season was suspended and was deemed fit to race, with the ensuing time away giving him even more time to heal. He’s back in the No. 6, driven by Ross Chastain in the interim.
Last time out? (That’s all right, it was several lifetimes ago.) Joey Logano became the first two-time winner in overtime at Phoenix on March 8. Kevin Harvick leads the point standings. He hasn’t won yet but has four top-10 finishes.
Brad Keselowski is on the pole, the result of a random draw.
At 1:30 p.m., the experiment is underway.