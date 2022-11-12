In the middle of another drubbing delivered by Air Force football against an overmatched opponent, David Cormier created a memory he won’t soon forget.
The senior receiver worked behind the New Mexico defense and caught a 33-yard touchdown in the third quarter
It was his fourth touchdown catch of the season and one of five Falcons touchdowns in a 35-3 romp in front of 20,827 at Falcon Stadium on Saturday, but for the Albuquerque, N.M. native to do it against his hometown team made it particularly special.
“It’s amazing,” Cormier said. “I’m glad I got the opportunity.”
The senior had never faced the Lobos. For various reasons last season was his first to see action for the Falcons, and he missed the New Mexico game with an injury.
He had one chance and he didn’t let it get away.
“It was a nice way to go out,” said the former three-star recruit who received his first scholarship offer from New Mexico but opted instead to chase the opportunities sold to him at the Air Force Academy.
“It’s neat,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said of Cormier scoring against New Mexico. “When you’ve been in their home and you know Angie, mom, is still there. Just great people. I’ll tell you what especially is cool is just seeing the way his confidence has grown. It’s because just how committed and how hard he works. It’s fun when you see a guy that’s rewarded like that.”
The catch was one of two for the Falcons – on just two attempts in the passing game – on another day where the running game and defense dominated.
Air Force (7-3, 3-3 Mountain West) ran for 428 of its 470 total yards, including 163 yards on 29 carries from fullback Brad Roberts as he continued his march up the program’s all-time (his 3,054 yards ranks fourth) and single-season (his 1,241 yards is ninth) rushing lists.
AFA scored on runs from quarterback Haaziq Daniels of 65 and 37 yards as well as a 10-yard run from John Lee Eldridge III (assisted on the edge on a block from Cormier) and a nine-yard burst from backup quarterback Jensen Jones.
Daniels’ 65-yard run came on Air Force’s third snap. He went untouched around the right side and outran the secondary down the sideline.
“I was giving Brad and some other guys some stuff about getting caught,” Daniels said, ribbing his teammates. “So I take a little pride in not getting caught. Hopefully it doesn’t happen this year.”
This was the fifth opponent to give up 400 or more rushing yards to Air Force this season. And the Falcons have won all five by 20 or more points.
It was also the fourth time this season the defense has given up 200 or fewer yards of total offense, limiting the Lobos (2-8, 0-6) to 172 yards.
Those two go hand in hand, with the offense chewing clock and the defense preventing the opposition from posting long drives.
“We take a whole lot of pride in it,” said outside linebacker Vince Sanford, who had 1 ½ sacks as the defense made seven tackles for loss. “We pride ourselves on stopping the run. That’s what we wanted to get out and do first, make them one-dimensional. Then get after the quarterback.”
The only thing that prevented New Mexico from falling in a second consecutive shutout at Falcon Stadium (it also lost 28-0 in 2020) was a 39-yard field goal set up by a short field off a fumble from backup fullback Omar Fattah.
“We’re just OK with the win, it doesn’t matter to us,” Sanford said. “We would like a shutout, but it doesn’t matter. A win is a win.”
The Falcons will play their home finale on Nov. 19 when Colorado State visits. It will be the final game in Falcon Stadium before major renovations on the east side are set to begin in the offseason.