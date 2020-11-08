The Denver Broncos tried a couple of things on special teams that, if successful, could have ignited a second straight comeback win Sunday in Atlanta.
The spark never happened in the Falcons’ 34-27 win.
With the Falcons leading by two touchdowns after Drew Lock found Tim Patrick in the end zone, The Broncos opted to kick an onside kick, which the Falcons recovered. After Denver quickly stopped Atlanta on three straight plays, the Broncos sent all 11 players on the field after Sterling Hofrichter, hoping a blocked punt would ignite another come-from-behind victory.
Lock led another quick touchdown drive, scrambling in for a touchdown that made it 34-27 with 1:52 to play.
The Broncos' onside kick team had a better shot the second time, as Brandon McManus’ kick bounced off a Falcons player's hands only for a teammate to recover. Denver’s defense forced another punt but the all-out block came up empty a second time, leaving Denver’s offense with the too-tall task of going 80 yards in less than 40 seconds with no timeouts.
Other than failing to serve up the perfect onside kick, McManus didn’t miss. The Broncos’ veteran kicker made 41- and 43-yard field goals and hit all three of the extra points. There was a a discussion about letting McManus try a nearly 60-yard kick in the first half before Vic Fangio was talked out of it by special teams coach Tom McMahon.
“I had a strong urge to try that. I believe it would’ve been a 58-, 59-yarder, but Tom talked me out of it,” Fangio said. “I had a strong enough urge that I wanted to think about it so more to the point where I did call a timeout.”
Even if the Broncos got those three points, they still would have needed the late spark from special teams.