The few times Denver’s offense and defense gave the Broncos a chance to keep it close against the defending Super Bowl-champion Chiefs, special teams seemed to slip up.
The first and least egregious of the errors came after Bryce Callahan recovered a Kansas City fumble in Chiefs’ territory and Drew Lock capped the ensuing drive with a short touchdown run. Kicker Brandon McManus, who had a career day in last Sunday’s win over the Patriots, missed his point-after-touchdown attempt that would’ve tied the game at 7 midway through the first quarter.
“I’ll be honest. It does affect it,” Broncos special teams coordinator Tom McMahon answered Friday when asked about how cold weather can affect kickers. “It has an effect on the flight. Naturally, it’s not going to go as far. The winds will naturally bat the ball down. I think we’re ready for that. We’ve got leverage and things that we can work with. We prepared for it all week.”
McManus finished 1 of 2 on PATs and made his only field-goal attempt, a 43-yarder that made it 17-9 with just 5:49 to half.
Then came the big mistake.
Byron Pringle caught the following kickoff a couple of yards deep in the end zone, veered to the right before a cut back to the left saw him squeeze between two potential tacklers. From there, Pringle kicked it out to the left sideline and beat the rest of the Broncos to the end zone.
“It was disappointing, obviously. We just didn’t play well as a team to obviously give us a chance to win the game there,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “You know, the four turnovers, a kickoff return for a touchdown. You’re not going to beat a team like Kansas City doing that.”
The Broncos avoided another costly error early in the third quarter. After forcing the Chiefs to punt four plays into the second half, punt returner K.J. Hamler, filling in for Diontae Spencer, muffed the second punt he fielded. Fortunately for Hamler, teammate Essang Bassey covered up the ball on Denver’s 22. The Broncos would go on to fumble on the possession saved by Bassey, and the Chiefs quickly took an 18-point lead on a field goal, despite failing to pick up a first down.
“Our whole team just got beat today by them,” Fangio said.