Left guard Nolan Laufenberg and Air Force football hope for three games in a 14-day span beginning Friday night.
But as games continue to drop around the region and country because of COVID-19, the question as it pertains to Laufenberg’s status as a draft-worthy prospect becomes, “does it matter?”
The Castle Rock native earned all-Mountain West honors last year, entered this season as a preseason All-American and the analysts at Pro Football Focus have long considered him one of the top linemen in the nation. His size (6-foot-4, 320 pounds) speaks for itself, and he’ll likely have some kind of workout opportunities to showcase himself for NFL teams — either a combine, in person or video submission, depending on the state of the world in a few months.
But there’s nothing quite like solid video evidence to bolster his case as he could become the first service academy offensive lineman drafted this century, and perhaps the first to be taken before the sixth round since 1947.
“This year I put on five or 10 good pounds, so I want to show people that I can still play and move and maybe even play with more power,” he said. “I feel like getting some film this year is a good thing in that aspect, so it’s kind of frustrating to miss games.”
The Falcons have played just three games this season. Laufenberg was forced out of the second game, a loss at San Jose State, because he attended a class with a fellow cadet who tested positive for COVID-19 and desks weren’t far enough apart to allow 6 feet of separation.
“I thought I was staying healthy,” he said, “thought I was doing good and whatnot and got sent to quarantine anyway.
“You control what you can, so I had a positive mindset.”
He returned for a game, but then Air Force’s next two games were called off because of a spike in numbers at the academy and within the program. Now the Falcons are on track to play again, with New Mexico visiting Friday night, but a quick look around shows how tenuous that can be. On Wednesday two Mountain West games and a Navy contest were called off because of the virus. Colorado is also unexpectedly idle for the same reason.
Air Force coach Troy Calhoun spent time as an NFL assistant, and while he couldn’t speak to any team’s specific evaluation plans this year, he would expect as a general rule that teams will be scouring film from 2019 and earlier as they set their draft boards.
“This is going to have to be a year where you’re going to go to other seasons, I think, for any prospect,” Calhoun said. “There’s some that you’re going to be able to pull from this year. And hopefully there’s going to be a good bit (to come).”
In considering Laufenberg as an NFL prospect, Calhoun noted his movement, strength and power that he’s developed in his lower body. His speed could make him suited for roles on special teams such as kickoff return or field goal as well, the coach noted.
“There’s upside, too,” Calhoun said. “In a lot of ways, his best days, even physically, are in front of him.”
Laufenberg’s teammate, defensive lineman Michael Purcell, said any practice-field victories over the three-year starter are worth celebrating.
“Nolan, he has a lot of athleticism for his somebody his size,” Purcell said. “It’s impressive seeing that.”
Laufenberg said his standout junior season marked the turning point in the way he viewed his future options and thought “well, maybe I can continue this a little longer.”
When contemplating future potential obstacles — the virus, potential game cancellations, pro policy changes under a new administration (the current policy allows players to turn pro immediately and defer service time) — Laufenberg said it all fell under the umbrella of controlling what he can control. He knows his junior year game film will speak volumes, and he’ll do whatever he can from now until the draft to amplify that.
“I just have my mind on getting ready for the draft, so if it becomes a possibility I’m ready for it, and if not, it’s not like I’m in a bad boat to go serve in the military as an officer,” he said. “So that’s my mindset.”