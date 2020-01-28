George Lebese is still warming up to Colorado Springs.
The South African has only been stateside for about 48 hours, and Tuesday, his second day training with Switchbacks FC, included the first sight of snow in his 30 years.
“This morning when I woke up and opened the curtains, I saw this white," Lebese said. "I had to walk outside and see what’s happened.”
Lebese bundled up, leaving little more than his face exposed, as the morning’s trace of snow melted away during the 90-minute session at Pride Soccer Complex. After practice, Jordan Burt, the only player on the roster in each of the club's six seasons, remarked on the beautiful weather and the temperature climbed into the 40s.
The elevation is more familiar to Lebese.
“It’s not that bad,” he said. “I’m used to it from back home.”
Mamelodi, Lebese’s hometown, sits about 4,250 feet above sea level, and its high temperature Tuesday topped 80 degrees, but the weather isn’t the only adjustment.
“It’s more technical in South Africa. It’s a lot quicker here,” Lebese said of the style of play. “That’s the only difference. Otherwise, it’s still the same game.”
Lebese comes to Colorado after becoming a star in his home country. He scored 22 goals across 147 appearances for Kaizer Chiefs, one of South Africa’s biggest and most popular clubs, where he attracted quite a following. He has more than 600,000 combined followers on his verified Twitter and Instagram profiles.
“George played for Chiefs and had a very, very successful career there and then he moved on to Sundowns. Players like him that have played for those big clubs are huge icons in South Africa,” Switchbacks coach and fellow South African Alan Koch explained.
Quite a few of those fans have made their presence known on the Switchbacks’ social media pages.
“South Africans are very, very supportive of, firstly, their own people,” Lebese said.
“It’s quite exciting for them that I’m also representing them when I’m here. They’re very supportive and excited about this opportunity given to me.”
After scoring a pair of goals in just 17 appearances for Sundowns and SuperSport United over the last three years, it was time for a new start outside his comfort zone. Koch said his assistant Kyle Timm, another South African, mentioned Lebese's name in the offseason as a possible addition and the coaches quickly agreed to try to bring him to the Springs.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for me to fall in love with the game again and try and make the most of this opportunity by helping the team,” Lebese said.
“It’s about what I can do now for the team. Whatever I can contribute — If it’s scoring goals, defending or making passes — I’m willing to do that.”
Koch said he likes to build his teams off a 4-2-3-1 formation but added he’s put his first Switchbacks squad in a couple of different looks early in the preseason. Regardless of the final formation, the Switchbacks’ coach knows which side of the field Lebese will work.
“He’s better on the left, definitely,” Koch said. “He’s somebody who is most comfortable when he has the ball, and we want to be that type of team this year. We want to be the team that possesses the ball.”
That could make him feel more at home as he waits for Colorado to warm up.
“I’ve never experienced such coldness, but it’s a beautiful city and beautiful state,” Lebese said, looking at the fresh coat of snow atop Pikes Peak.
“I’m enjoying myself.”
Switchbacks add another midfielder
Uvaldo Luna, like Lebese, is coming to Switchbacks FC looking for a fresh start.
The 26-year-old from Channelview, Texas, signed his first professional contract in the United States with the United Soccer League Championship club in Colorado Springs. The move was announced by the club.
“He’s a very exciting addition,” Koch said.
He developed in Mexico with Tigres UANL’s academy before making his debut with the first team in 2013. He’s scored eight goals in 79 professional appearances in Mexico and Colombia and has trained with youth national teams in Mexico and the United States.
“He’s had opportunities with both youth national team programs, but he’s played and been involved with two teams in Liga MX,” Koch said. “He’s a high high-level player.”