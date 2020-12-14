Air Force has told its players that this week’s game against Army will conclude the football season.
According to multiple sources, the Falcons informed players early this past weekend that the team would not accept a bowl invitation should one be extended and has granted permission for players to seek flights to their homes, instead of the academy, following Saturday's contest at West Point.
The Falcons’ official position is that their bowl status is to be determined, a stance that leaves the door open for the kind of sudden change 2020 has frequently seen.
No bowl game for Air Force (3-2, 2-2 Mountain West) would make Saturday’s winner-take-all meeting with Army (8-2) for the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy a de facto postseason game for the Falcons. Both teams have already defeated Navy in the annual three-team round robin of service academies. Air Force was originally scheduled to play at West Point on Nov. 7, but COVID-19 cases within the Falcons’ program prompted the rescheduling.
The Mountain West placed Nevada (6-2, 6-2) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and Hawaii (4-4, 4-4) in the New Mexico Bowl, it announced Sunday. The Colorado Springs-based league also said it would place San Jose State (6-0, 6-0) and Boise State (5-1, 5-0) in bowl games following the Mountain West Championship Game this Saturday.
The Mountain West did not immediately respond to an inquiry seeking confirmation that Air Force took itself out of bowl consideration.
Computer rankings tend to have Air Force ranked as the No. 4 team in the conference, behind Boise State and San Jose State — the two teams that defeated the Falcons this year — and Nevada. Air Force averages a No. 55.2 national ranking in a composite of the Sagarin, Colley Matrix, Massey, Congrove and Billingsley ratings, compared to 22.4 for Boise State, 28.6 for San Jose State and 49.8 for Nevada.
Minimum requirements for qualifying for a bowl game were dropped this season because of COVID-19, as many schedules were shortened and games were frequently canceled.
The NCAA’s Football Oversight Committee has also given teams permission, granted on a case-by-case basis, to play in one contest after Saturday to replace a canceled bowl game, in a move announced Monday.