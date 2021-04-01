Every batter in Major League Baseball has his own distinct walkup song that plays when it’s his turn to bat. Here is a sample of what the Rockies played on opening day.
1. Raimel Tapia, CF, “El Envidioso" by Los Dos Carnales
2. Josh Fuentes, 3B, "Woodlawn" by Aminé
3. Trevor Story, SS, "Rise and Shine" by J Cole
4. Charlie Blackmon, RF, "Your Love" by the Outfield
5. C.J. Cron, 1B, "Runnin Outta Moonlight" by Randy Houser
6.Elías Díaz, C, "Las Avispas" by Juan Luis Guerra
7. Chris Owings, 2B, "Blinding Lights" by the Weekend
8. Garrett Hampson, CF, "Desperado" by Rihanna