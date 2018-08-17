Lakota Wills finished basic training in early August of last year. A month later he was starting for Air Force.
By spring ball, the outside linebacker was mentoring an upperclassman.
“I’m asking him a lot of questions now that I’m closer to the line,” said converted safety Kyle Floyd, a senior who sought Wills’ counsel after moving to the hybrid spur linebacker position. “How do I use my hands, get off blocks? Lakota knows what he’s doing. He’s a dog, that’s all I have to say. I have a lot to learn from him, and he’s willing to teach me. I’m trying to be like him out there, be a force.
“Lakota is a dog, I’m telling you.”
Wills became the first freshman in four years to start for Air Force last year by winning a war of attrition. R.J. Jackson was supposed to take over at the spot, but he wasn’t back in time from an injury. Matt Evans then went down after the second week.
At 6-foot-4 and about 220 pounds, Wills arrived from the prep school looking the part of immediate contributor and backed that with his play. He finished sixth on the team with 47 tackles, including six tackles for loss. He also had a pair of sacks, a quarterback hurry and an interception.
“He was reasonable last year,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “We need him to be a lot better and he can be this season. His focus and what he did, especially in the weight room, he’s got a chance to be a really capable player for us.”
Per team policy that permits only juniors and seniors to speak with media, Wills was not made available to speak with The Gazette.
The story of last year’s struggles for Air Force was largely the inexperience of the defense, which should provide the team’s fans a reason for hope. Experience is not an issue, as all but two spots return players who have seen a significant number of snaps. But nowhere should that experience provide more benefit than Wills’ spot, as he was thrust into action in a way few have at the academy under Calhoun. In those 11 years, only Wills, defensive lineman Nick Fitzgerald in 2011 and cornerback Anthony Wright in 2008 started more than half the team’s games as freshmen.
Considering the lingering effects of basic training, the transition to academy academics and college football, it’s no wonder so few are asked to do it. Yet Wills improved steadily. He had just eight tackles through Week 6, before averaging 6.5 stops per game the rest of the way. He sacked first-round NFL draft pick Josh Allen of Wyoming for an 11-yard loss. When Allen left the game with an injury, Wills sacked his backup, too.
But if Wills looked the part of contributor last year, he has the look of standout this year. He’s added about 15 pounds and is now listed at 235.
“He’s stronger. I mean, he’s really, really worked hard and attacked the weight room,” Calhoun said. “A little more understanding of the defense and how to operate and how to be productive within the defense.”
His understanding is so broad that even the older players are seeking him out.
FAST STARTERS
In 11 seasons, Troy Calhoun’s Air Force teams have started just 16 freshmen on offense or defense. The list, which outside linebacker Lakota Wills joined last year, reads like a who’s-who of the program over that span.
Air Force freshmen Year Games (starts) Career highlights
OLB Lakota Wills 2017 11 (7) 47 total tackles, 2 sacks, INT, 6 TFL
DE Ryan Watson 2013 11 (1) Fourth all-time for Air Force with 16 sacks
DL David Harris 2013 9 (3) Injuries limited production late in his career
QB Nate Romine 2013 9 (5) Started at least one game in five seasons
WR Jalen Robinette 2013 12 (2) His 2,697 receiving yards is tops in team history
LB Alex Hansen 2012 13 (1) First-team all-Mountain West selection as a senior
LB Reggie Barnes 2012 9 (1) Left team after junior year
DL Nick Fitzgerald 2011 13 (7) Was a four-year factor and leader on 10-win 2014 team
DB Anthony Wooding 2010 10 (6) Transferred to Wake Forest after sophomore year
LB Alex Means 2009 6 (4) Team MVP, all-MW 2{sup}nd{/sup} team in 2012 season
LB Wale Lawal 2009 11 (3) Won national boxing title after knee injury ended football career
RB Asher Clark 2008 11 (8) Second in team history with 3,954 rushing yards
QB Tim Jefferson 2008 10 (8) Four-year starter is all-time AFA leader in QB wins (28)
DB Anthony Wright 2008 13 (10) Fifth all-time with 12 interceptions, started 48 straight games
DB Reggie Rembert 2007 13 (1) All-American intercepted nine career passes
LB Anthony Morris 2007 13 (1) A four-year contributor on defense