Arion Worthman vs. Isaiah Sanders has occupied much of the early talk at Air Force football practice.
Problem is, discussion over that quarterback battle omits an important name — Donald Hammond III.
“He plays quarterback like a linebacker,” an observer told The Gazette of the 6-foot-2, 210-pound sophomore.
“Come, watch the zip he puts on the ball,” said another.
Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Thiessen said Hammond will be given every opportunity to win playing time, and he has backed that up by giving Hammond second-team reps over Sanders at times in practice.
“He’s got great arm strength,” Thiessen said. “He’s very talented. He’s a big body. He’s one of the strongest guys on our team in the weight room — not just quarterbacks, but on our team. So he brings a lot to the table.
“We’ve told all three of them coming into fall camp that they’re all going to get reps with the first group and we’ll see who came back in good shape and who’s sharp and who’s executing and leading and who’s available. They’re all ready and they’ve all got something they bring to the table, for sure. Jury’s still out.”
Hammond was not available to media, per Air Force’s policy that permits only juniors and seniors to speak.
Unlike at tailback, where the open competition will ultimately lead to a new starter to replace Tim McVey; a change at quarterback would only occur if someone unseats Worthman, which will be no easy feat.
The senior has led the team to a 9-6 record as a starter (the defense has given up an average of 35 points in the six losses). He has rushed for 1,495 yards (28th in team history) while compiling a 168.56 quarterback efficiency rating (currently No. 1 in program history).
“He’s had his best offseason since he’s been here. Very encouraged by that,” Thiessen said of Worthman, whose per-carry yardage dropped from 5.2 during an electric sophomore season to 3.8 last year. “He’s in great shape. He’s running faster than he did a year ago.
“But just because a guy has game experience doesn’t mean he has to be out there if somebody else is playing better at the time.”
That somebody else could well be Sanders, the local product from Palmer Ridge who ran 44 times for 196 yards and three touchdowns in a thrilling win over Utah State in last year’s finale.
Or it could be Hammond, the dark horse at the spot who hasn’t had a chance to play regularly since his senior season in the Atlanta area in 2015.
“I’m looking forward to these next couple Saturdays (scrimmages),” Thiessen said. “That’s what we’re practicing for, to find out.”