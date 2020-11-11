It all looks good on paper.
As the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, which includes Colorado College, prepares to launch the 2020-21 season within a “pod” in Omaha, Neb., COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are hitting record highs across the country.
The main concern, as ever, is the virus, on eight college campuses and in a five-mile radius around Baxter Arena.
“That’s outside of our control,” league commissioner Josh Fenton said. “We understand that those circumstances could have us talking about it differently, thinking about it differently.”
What they can control is putting themselves in the best position to succeed.
“We have a lot of work to do in having teams understand exactly what is the protocol, what is expected to be followed, and really operationalizing the whole plan,” Fenton said, preparing to get more mileage out of that Zoom account.
“I believe in our plans. I think they’re good plans. But ultimately we have to operationalize those plans. We’re doing something that we’ve never done before and really few in sports in general have done.”
Within the last few weeks, it was decided nonconference games would not be allowed in November. Games could potentially be scheduled later, but the topic has been shelved for the time being.
“Purely for protecting the health and safety of the pod as we went into it,” Fenton said.
The week of Thanksgiving there will be a seven-day quarantine period in which movement and public interaction are kept to a minimum. Those bound for the pod will be tested three times on nonconsecutive days with the last 24 hours out from departure time.
The team travel party consists of 42 people. Colorado College will play the first day of pod competition, so they’re set to arrive Nov. 28, where they’ll be tested again and quarantine in the hotel the first night and wait on the results. If they come back negative, a normal testing schedule will begin.
Three tiers of pod participants will exist, with coaches, players, officials and some administrators at the top and subject to the most rigorous testing.
There are four hotels within short walking distance of Baxter Arena hosting the NCHC teams. Two are set to be solely for the NCHC’s use and the others will feature limited interaction with the public.
After going through roughly 15-20 versions of the schedule, a model where each team plays two sets of back-to-back games was selected. CC will play two games against West Division opponent Omaha and two each against the entire East Division — St. Cloud State, Western Michigan, Minnesota Duluth and Miami.
Players can watch other games from designated areas.
That could be it as far as people in the stands. Fenton said he “doesn’t anticipate anything” as far as tickets being made available for public purchase, but a pass list for each team is still under discussion, as is livening up the arena with recorded crowd noise.
“We still want to try to provide an in-game experience that is somewhat meaningful to those participating in the games,” Fenton said.