Switchbacks FC president Nick Ragain expressed a hope that the United Soccer League club could retain its fans on the eastern side of Colorado Springs, while adding new supporters from other parts of town Wednesday when a new 10,000-seat downtown stadium was announced.
“We live on the east side of town because it’s great value, but at the end of the day, we still want to be close to the mountains,” Ragain said. “We want to be close to what the city has to offer. So they’re going to be excited about coming downtown.”
That small sample size gathered at Overtime Sports Bar and Grill for the Trailheads Supporters Group watch party for that evening’s game vs. San Antonio made it seem like that was no guarantee.
“I’m at a play-it-by-ear if I’ll continue being a season ticket holder,” said Ryan Tenbrink, a teacher and season ticket holder since the club’s second season. He lives with his wife, Kristen, about five or 10 minutes from the club’s current home, Weidner Field, where the team has played its first four seasons.
The Tenbrinks have already renewed season tickets for 2019, expected to be the final year before the move downtown.
If the couple of teachers are going to frequently make the expected 25- to 30-minute trip downtown, they want some assurances their game day experience with the Trailheads won’t be drastically changed.
“We’re hoping that they hear us loud and clear that we need that spot for the Trailheads, that supporters group section,” Kristen said.
“Tailgating is a big part of the Trailheads.”
Tim Owen, a friend and fellow teacher who joined the Tenbrinks, said he had mixed feelings.
“Games are going to be more expensive,” Owen said.
“I’ll still go to games. I may not be like a full-on season ticket member.”
The Tenbrinks and Owen also wondered about parking, a common concern on social media, and what might happen to the nearby Salvation Army.
“One of the questions we were just talking about was like, what about the homeless shelter that’s over there,” Owen said. “There’s all these things that start to come up.”
Ruben Ammerman, of Peyton, gave an enthusiastic “Oh, yeah” when asked if he’d continue his season ticket package at the new stadium but shared the parking concern.
“I see everything, the stadium, facility looks beautiful, but I didn’t see any parking lots,” Ammerman said.
A bonus for Ammerman, who owns property in the Springs, was the expectation that the stadium would be funded privately.
“I’m glad it’s not going to cost the taxpayers,” Ammerman said after the club’s 1-0 loss Wednesday night. “That’s what I think is great, that the committee that has worked on it has done an excellent job from what I was listening to this morning.”
The Ragains hope there are more like Ammerman out there.
“When you talk to people who live in downtown Colorado Springs, even just up the road in Manitou and Old Colorado City, the bottom line is those guys do not travel to eastern Colorado Springs. They just don’t — even if they love the Switchbacks, they love what we’re doing. They just don’t,” Ragain said.
“For north, south, east and west, this really solves some transportation issues that we have.”
Owen, who was wearing a Manitou Springs soccer shirt and has “tons” of friends still living on the west side of the Springs, agreed that those people would be more likely to attend.
“I see season ticket members now dropping season tickets and I see new season tickets members,” Owen said. “I see businesses buying season tickets and getting people down there.”
Whether Owen and the Tenbrinks are among the season ticket holders at the new stadium will be determined.
“I would say cautiously optimistic is where I’m at,” Ryan Tenbrink said.