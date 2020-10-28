Every NFL Thursday, I will attempt, using the tools and stats from FTNBets.com, to slay the sportsbooks, scribbling my favorite side, total or prop picks for the week’s Thursday night game. Some will win. Many will lose. Fade or follow? That, of course, is up to you. Here’s where I’m stacking greenbacks for Falcons/Panthers:
Side: Carolina -2.5 (-110, DraftKings) — It’s recommended viewers tether themselves to an oxygen tank.
The action Thursday night should be brisk and lively. Both teams feature inadequate defenses. Both teams are loaded with explosive offensive weapons. Both teams are familiar with one another’s idiosyncrasies. The Fighting Sir Purrs, who took the first matchup in Week 5 23-16 in Atlanta, should sweep the season series. When it comes to thwarting the opposition, the Falcons are a menu item at Chick-fil-A. Deep-fried and served with a side of barbecue sauce, they’ve given up a buffet of chunk gains. Bridgewater and Co. feast on a secondary second to none in overall putridity.
Player Prop 1: Robby Anderson OVER 74.5 receiving yards (-118, William Hill) — Did I mention how rancid Atlanta’s pass defense is? If you need specific cited evidence, here are the goods: 8.7 pass yards per attempt, 344.4 pass yards per game, 2.7 passing touchdowns per game, 348.5 air yards per game allowed. Anderson, who has topped the proposed number in five of seven games this season, is likely to duplicate his 100-yard effort against Atlanta from Week 5. His primary assignment, Kendall Sheffield, hands out nothing but full-sized Paydays to the opposition. On the year, he’s given up a 120.3 passer rating and 2.77 yards per snap. What a treat.
Player Prop 3: Todd Gurley OVER 64.5 rushing yards (-118, William Hill) — The subject matter in a game of Operation before the season began, Gurley has shunned nincompoops like this scribe who questioned whether his ARTHRITIC KNEE would hold up. He’s splashed six repeatedly, ripped long gains, busted through initial contact (3.04 YAC/attempt) and dodged tacklers (20.1% missed tackle percentage) with vintage flair. The former rush king trucked Falcons in the first matchup, bolting to 121 yards on 14 carries. Knowing the Panthers’ shortcomings in the trenches allowing 4.88 yards per carry, 164.6 total yards per game and nine TDs to RBs, Gurley gets bettors the greenbacks.
BONUS FUN-TIME RANDOM PROP: Atlanta blows a fourth-quarter lead (+440, DraftKings) — From missed field goals to accidental touchdowns to botched onside defense, the Falcons discover new and creative ways to melt down. Maybe this week they imaginatively lose on a last-second safety. Hey, when it comes to this club’s bad luck, anything is possible.
Last week: 3-0 ATS