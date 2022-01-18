Air Force women’s basketball fans can catch a glimpse in person of a Fresno State duo who are racking up views by the millions in the digital world.
The Bulldogs, led by twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder, will face the Falcons at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Clune Arena.
The twins signed their first endorsement deal within minutes of the enactment of legislation this past summer that allowed NCAA athletes to capitalize on their name, image and likeness. Their TikTok following is up to 3.9 million and their YouTube videos have more than 4.2 million views.
“Hannah and I did this last year without the name, image, likeness passing,” Haley said prior to the season. “So there’s not much difference to it.
“The focus has stayed the same, the priorities.”
In addition to social media icons and NIL pioneers, they are the face of Fresno State basketball.
Haley was the Mountain West Player of the Year last season and currently leads the Bulldogs with 18.7 points per game. She recorded her second triple-double of the season on Saturday, scoring 17 points with 13 assists and 13 rebounds in a win over San Jose State. She has made 50 of 51 free throws this season.
Hanna averages 14.7 points per game while leading the team in 3-point percentage (45.5%) and steals (26).
Air Force coach Chris Gobrecht said the energy the sisters bring and maintain is their most impressive attribute as players.
“Pound for pound, I don’t know if there are two better basketball players in the country,” Gobrecht said. “So you definitely have your hands full. But I don’t know that that’s what’s made them celebrities. I think they’ve had some other qualities that have helped their celebrity status.
“I think it’s fun for the conference. I don’t know that it advances the game necessarily. But I think it’s fun for the conference to have the notoriety. But we don’t care about any of that when we line up against them, let’s put it that way. If anything, it probably motivates us a little more.”
This matchup with Fresno State (7-8, 3-1 Mountain West) is the type of game the Falcons (8-8, 2-3) would like to take as they're working their way up the conference. Air Force blew out Colorado State last week by 25 points on the road, but then couldn’t pull out a close game at Wyoming that the Cowgirls won on an inbound play with 3 seconds remaining.
This will open a stretch of three home games in six days for the Falcons, as the conference rescheduled the COVID-postponed game against Nevada for Jan. 24.
If ever there was a time for a run, this is it.
“If COVID doesn’t mess us up too much, we have a chance to really set a whole new standard of excellence for women’s basketball at Air Force,” Gobrecht said. “I think they’re a group on a mission, and I’m just really proud of how they’re handling everything, because everyone on paper said this was going to be a really difficult year.”
