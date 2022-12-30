The sports staff of The Colorado Springs Gazette (Sports Editor Brent Briggeman, prep sports editor Luke Zahlmann and reporters Carson Field and Hugh Johnson) collected thoughts on key items on the local sports scene for the new year.
Standard is set that new Air Force backfield will strive to meet
Air Force football has won 10 or more games in three consecutive full seasons (discounting the six-game COVID-shortened 2020 campaign). Now, the task will be to keep that standard with new faces taking over in critical new roles.
Haaziq Daniels, whose 22 wins as the starting quarterback (tied for second most in program history) and prolific fullback Brad Roberts, the team’s single-season rushing leader, both figure to be gone (barring any turnback-related maneuvering).
Jensen Jones, Ben Brittain, Zac Larrier and Cannon Turner figure to be in the mix at quarterback, while a host of backs, including John Lee Eldridge III, Owen Burk, Jalen Johnson, Aiden Calvert and, potentially, Emmanuel Michel (again, this would require turnback-related maneuvering) will fight for the large number of carries that Roberts’ departure will open.
The nation’s No. 1-ranked total defense returns most of its key parts and the schedule is favorable (with FBS-newcomer Sam Houston on the road and Army in Denver among the nonconference highlights), so there’s ample reason to think this run could continue. (Brent Briggeman)
Area's prep basketball scene continuing to keep pace with Denver
The CHSAA top-10 rankings are only a confirmation of what those in the area have known: Colorado Springs and southern Colorado are catching up in basketball.
Several sports are dominated by Denver — be it softball, girls' basketball or even football. But boys' basketball is where the locals are catching up, and the trend is only growing. Mesa Ridge, Doherty, Air Academy and Lewis-Palmer, among others, are all going to be in the mix as the year goes on. Will another capture the title once again, repeating the Rangers' run last season? (Luke Zahlmann)
Does the shake-up of the local football scene make it better or worse?
Mike Armentrout is gone from Palmer Ridge. Brayden Dorman and his speedy wideout pair are at the end of their Vista Ridge tenure. Tavian Tuli and Tai Faavae, a family and leadership duo, are heading away from Fountain-Fort Carson.
New players will come up in their stead, and a well-qualified coach is sure to be hired in Monument to take over the Bears. But with all the progress the area has seemingly made in catching the top Denver squads, will this be another setback or an avenue to even higher peaks?
Pine Creek returns a lot of talent. Even with coaching uncertainty, so does Palmer Ridge. Mesa Ridge will bring back its core, sans Carver Cheeks. The roller-coaster of prep football is in motion. (Zahlmann)
Wrestling is expanding, and the girls are leading it
Girls' wrestling is still in its infancy as a sanctioned sport, but the locals are already finding their footing.
All throughout the OnTheMat rankings each week, Discovery Canyon, Sierra, Doherty and Vista Ridge, among many others, are all placing wrestlers near the top of their respective weight classes. If those rankings hold, the area could have six or more individual champions.
The rest of the regular season, Colorado Metros and eventually regionals will all serve as benchmarks. Come Ball Arena in 2023, several could return home with hardware.
Girls' flag football will be coming to the state soon, and could be yet another opportunity for more athletes to shine — just as they have in girls' wrestling. (Zahlmann)
Camden Vander Zwaag leads a young group. How can they improve this year for his departure?
Air Force is young, and by young, it's a program with just three upperclassmen, including Vander Zwaag, who has started each game this season.
The Mountain West may be as strong as it has been in several years with New Mexico, UNLV and others all joining the top ranks of San Diego State, Utah State and Colorado State.
Air Force's young roster will be tested, and the key storyline to watch won't be wins, but incremental improvements throughout the roster that could be the start of another dominant senior class, similar to the Falcons' heyday in the early 2000s.
The three seniors will leave, but the number of upperclassmen will go up. It's about making sure they've grown enough to be ready to escape the conference cellar. (Zahlmann)
Air Force women eye another conference run
Senior Kamri Heath broke down the difference in mindset in Mountain West play for a Falcons’ women’s team that, for the first time in program history, has been there, done that.
Unlike past Air Force women’s teams that simply aimed for any conference win it could get, this team is viewing each game in context. Which opponents do they need to sweep? Where do they need to sneak a win?
It’s all about earning a top-five seed again, which last year allowed the Falcons to start the Mountain West Tournament in the quarterfinal round and advance to the semifinals for the first time.
“It’s just a whole new way of thinking,” said Heath, who also noted a return to the WNIT is a goal.
Stuck among the worst programs in the nation since moving up to Division I in 1996-97, the Falcons enjoyed their best season last year. They enter the new year with a 6-7 record in large part because of a difficult schedule that included five opponents from Power Five programs, but those tests left them confident that a comparable run to last year is possible. (Briggeman)
Talent returns for Air Force baseball — just not that one
In any normal year, the return of Mountain West Player of the Year Sammy Kulasingam (.411 batting average, 43 extra-base hits, 68 runs, 64 RBIs in 61 games) would be the talk of the program. But Paul Skenes changed the norm for Air Force baseball.
Skenes, a two-way phenom who helped Air Force to its first Mountain West tournament championship in 2022, has transferred to LSU and is projected to be a top-five MLB Draft selection this summer.
But the Falcons, led by Kulasingam, return a bevy of talent that includes Doyle Gehring and Dylan Rogers, who pitched the team to victories in the conference tournament. Six of the top nine hitters also return.
Air Force had never seen a talent like Skenes. And it's never had to recover from losing one, either. The pieces are in place to at least cushion that blow as the season starts with three games against Army in mid-February. (Briggeman)
CC aiming even higher in 2023 after year of growth
Colorado College has fulfilled many of its 2022 New Year’s resolutions. The Tigers head into the new year third in the NCHC, arguably college hockey’s best league.
But the resolutions will only be loftier for 2023, and for good reason.
CC, receiving votes in the USCHO poll, is in the hunt for the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers have a chance to climb in the national rankings and make a run in the conference tournament.
Several of CC’s key players are underclassmen, plus coach Kristofer Mayotte and his assistants have shown steady program growth during their 1½ years.
All in all, 2022 was a vast success. 2023 has a chance to be even bigger. (Carson Field)
Air Force hockey looking for similar early-year run to 2022
The Falcons, like they did last year, come into the new year in a tough spot. They lost their last five games of 2022 and are 6-10-2 overall.
It’s similar to the 2021-22 season, when Air Force started 5-9-2. The Falcons then went 11-4-1 to end the year and made the conference title game.
With Air Force having such an experienced squad — the Falcons graduated only one player after last season — they are skilled and tested enough to surge at the right time again.
But at the same time, Falcon players and coaches know their backs are against the wall and they can’t slip up against teams they should beat. (Field)
Switchbacks seek to continue winning culture in 2023
The glow-up came at the right time for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks. The club debuted a new look and crest, coinciding with the opening of Weidner Field downtown in 2021. The Switchbacks also debuted a new culture of winning.
In his first season as head coach and general manager in 2021, Brendan Burke led the club to its first playoff appearance since 2016. In 2022, the Switchbacks fell a game short of the USL Championship match, losing in the club’s first conference final in franchise history.
After that match, Burke emphasized adding not just talented players, but winners to the team.
Winning will be on the minds of the Switchbacks in 2023, but the season won’t come without its challenges. Colorado Springs has big shoes to fill. Notably, the team transferred star forward Hadji Barry in October and transferred midfielder Cameron Lindley to Indy Eleven earlier this offseason. Barry and Lindley were the only two Switchbacks named to the USL Championship’s all-league teams in November.
That said, Colorado Springs has made some waves this offseason, including signing midfielder and three-time champion Devon Williams from The Miami FC as well as bringing in forward Maalique Foster, who led Lamar Hunt Open Cup runner-up Sacramento Republic FC in scoring a season ago. (Hugh Johnson)