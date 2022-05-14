DENVER — Before the Rockies beat the Royals 10-4 on Saturday night, Brendan Rodgers and Sam Hilliard had a special visitor they needed to hug.
It was their former host family, who housed the two when they were playing rookie ball for the Grand Junction Rockies back in 2015. They had both just been drafted — Rodgers in the first round, Hilliard in the 15th — and were just two young bucks trying to figure out the crazy world of professional baseball together.
The two formed a bond that year, and moved up through the Rockies system together. They were roommates at nearly every stop, from rookie league up to majors.
They never doubted they would make it. And now, seven years later, they get to play side-by-side every day.
"We both felt like we were the best players out there," Hilliard said. "We talked about it all the time. I don't think either one of us saw the other not making it."
Professional baseball isn't all rainbows and unicorns, and it makes a big difference when a player has someone to go through all the highs and lows lows. The season is barely over a month old, yet both have already experienced the full range of emotion. On Saturday night though, Rodgers and Hilliard both shined. Rodgers had two hits — his six multi-hit game in his last ten — and Hilliard had a home run plus a career-high four RBIs.
"It's part of the game, everyone goes through skids," Rodgers said. "You just have to go at-bat by at-bat and not let the previous at-bat, whether it was good or bad determine your next at-bat. That's what we keep saying to each other."
For Rodgers, Saturday was another confidence-booster as he continues to put away his no good, very bad April. He ended that month with a .078 batting average and no home runs. There was no tip-toeing around it — Rodgers was not playing well. They didn't try to avoid the topic, Hilliard treated him the same as he would if he was playing well.
"When you're best friends with the guy, you can joke around about it," Hilliard said. "We would laugh and make fun, there was no ill intention to it. It was just to get each other to laugh. We know it's not forever, so we can laugh about it."
When the calendar turned to May, so did Rodgers luck. He had two hits on May 1, and now has a multi-hit game in six of his last ten, including two home runs. His batting average has more than doubled what it was at the end of last month.
The start of May was not as kind to Hilliard, though. He was 0-for-18 heading into Friday night's game, with only one hit this month. In the grand scheme of things, it wasn't really all that bad. But thoughts of being optioned again started to creep in his mind, and he had to find something to help him relax.
“I looked at myself in the mirror this morning and said this beard has no hits,” Hilliard said on his new look. He broke his 0-for-18 slump tonight, getting a hit and his first HR of the season pic.twitter.com/YdC76woqPN— Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) May 14, 2022
He decided to make a change. Well, three actually. He shaved his beard, put away the high socks and changed his walk-up song.
The result? A single and a home run on Friday, and a double and a home run on Saturday.
“I looked at myself in the mirror this morning and said 'this beard has no hits,'” Hilliard said after Friday's game. Rodgers, standing at his locker next door, couldn't hold it in and burst out laughing.
"He looks like a 17 year old again," Rodgers said, adding later, "It does look good, you know."
Rodgers, though, would never consider getting rid of his own bushy beard. His hair, though, isn't out of the question.
"I've had this beard for the past three years," he said. "I've had pretty good success."
On Saturday, Hilliard's home run in the third inning gave the Rockies a 9-3 lead. Ryan McMahon and Charlie Blackmon also homered. Germán Márquez pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs and striking out six.