Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry (10) pitches off the football while Hawaii defensive lineman Zeno Choi (99) attempts to track him down during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Honolulu.
The mere mention of Air Force or Navy elicits a certain connotation in football circles.
Be it running the ball effectively, avoiding penalties or limiting turnovers, there’s a reputation that they do what they do, they do it well and they do it with discipline.
“We can’t beat ourselves,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “I’m sure they’d say the game thing.”
This year, as the teams head into their annual matchup at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Falcon Stadium, that hasn’t necessarily been the case.
Air Force (1-3) has been thrown for a loss 32 times (roughly 10 percent of its offensive snaps), losing 116 yards. It ranks outside the top 25 in penalty yards, having been flagged 20 times in four games for 185 yards. The Falcons have also lost five fumbles.
This has all contributed to slow starts. Toss out the opener against Stony Brook of the Football Championship Subdivision, and Air Force has been outscored 61-28 in the first half. Being behind that far, that early, has likely contributed to a running attack that hasn’t fully gotten on track, though it still ranks No. 12 nationally at 254.2 yards per game.
“You’ve got to play a full game, which we have to do,” coach Troy Calhoun said.
And then there’s Navy (2-2), which has also uncharacteristically struggled. The Midshipmen turned the ball over four times in a loss to Southern Methodist. They’re the best in the nation in rushing offense and in penalties, but they’ve been lackluster on defense (33 points a game). They rank 96th in getting opponents off the field on third down, and 94th in stopping them on fourth down.
They’re also struggling on special teams. They had a punt blocked at Hawaii and they gave up a kickoff return for a touchdown against SMU.
Navy’s opponents have tallied twice as many stops behind the line of scrimmage (26-13).
“We’re an offense that can’t afford that, can’t afford penalties,” Midshipmen quarterback Malcolm Perry said. “If we just cut back on that, we’ll be good.
“That hurts a lot for a team that runs the ball and holds the clock.”
Navy has had an extra week to iron out those issues, as it enters this game after an open date in the schedule. Air Force has had three close losses, leaving each feeling as though it was on the verge of turning a corner.
“We’ve been in position to win every game so far, we just haven’t seized it,” Falcons guard Griffin Landrum said. “I’m hoping that this week we can take that next step.”
Added Calhoun: “Each group we’ve had is a group that charts their own unique course. You find out a little more about what that azimuth is as you get into October or November.”