COMMERCE CITY • The boos didn’t bother Rapids coach Robin Fraser as much as the slow start that snapped a streak Saturday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.
A 3-1 loss to Nashville ended the Rapids’ 23-game unbeaten streak in regular-season Major League Soccer matches at the park. Colorado conceded all three goals in the first 20 minutes, and Fraser heard the home crowd’s disappointment at halftime.
“I’m pretty sure I heard some boos at halftime, and that's well within their right based on the way we played,” Fraser said.
CJ Sapong was the first to take advantage of Colorado’s defensive miscues eight minutes into the game. Sapong was unmarked in the box after a free kick from the right side. The ball pinged around the box before Sapong finished from close range.
“It's just not who we are,” Keegan Rosenberry said. “We didn't start the game with any sense of urgency.”
In the 15th minute, Mukhtar turned away from pressure, kept Lalas Abubakar on his heels before firing a shot that beat William Yarbrough for the second time. Two minutes later, Mukhtar carried the ball through the midfield before playing it out to the right side. He continued his run into the box, found space between Abubakar and Auston Trusty, and flicked a header past Yarbrough.
“It's unacceptable from us from our point of view as players,” captain Jack Price said. “We just didn't look ourselves in the first 30 minutes.”
The Rapids managed just one shot on goal in the first 45 minutes, while Nashville converted three of its six attempts on target. Fraser said it was an uncharacteristic start.
“I have a team that is full of wonderful, hard-working, honest guys,” Fraser said. “And that was not an effort that was indicative of that.”
Diego Rubio’s seventh goal of the season made sure the Rapids would not be shut out at home. Rubio’s free kick from the left side dipped beyond the Nashville wall and beat Elliot Panicco. Rubio and Max created chances in the final 10 minutes, but a blocked shot, a couple of cleared corner kicks, and a pair of Panicco saves prevented Colorado from getting any closer.
“We have to start games like that,” Price said.
“We didn't give in. We kept going, probably could have scored a couple more goals.”
The Rapids finished with 13 shots to Nashville’s nine, all of which came in the first half.
“Biggest disappointment is the way we started the game,” Rosenberry said. “The way we approached first couple of minutes just sloppy, you know? Kind of inexcusable, a lot of mistakes and a lot of compounding mistakes.”
The Rapids have a few weeks to recover before returning to action June 19 at New York City FC, the leaders of the Eastern Conference.