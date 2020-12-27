The Broncos’ special teams units had multiple shots to make plays that could have altered the outcome of Sunday’s 19-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers, a team that’s had its own special teams issues this season, needed to gain just 20 yards to set up Michael Badgley’s 37-yard field goal after Nasir Adderley returned the opening kickoff 53 yards.
Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, who wasn’t available to play last week and missed two point-after-touchdown tries the week prior, had two attempts to tie the game early in the second quarter and came up empty-handed. McManus originally missed from 42 yards, but an offside flag gave him a second try for 37 yards out, a kick that was rejected by an upright.
“We threw a red-zone interception,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said, noting the outcome of the Broncos’ first drive. “We missed a field goal. That’s six points right there, at least. We got to come up with points when you get into the other team’s territory.”
The other mistakes were more minor but could’ve helped complete the comeback from a 13-0 halftime deficit.
Denver’s first drive in the second half ended with a Sam Martin punt that bounced a few times inside the 10 before trickling into the end zone. In the fourth quarter, with the Broncos down three, Diontae Spencer fielded a punt near his own 30 with enough time to get a look upfield and plot the course of his return only for a teammate to effectively take Spencer down as he gained steam.
McManus made field goals of 30, 50 and 52 yards after halftime to keep the Broncos in the game, but when Denver quarterback Drew Lock spiked the ball at midfield to stop the clock with just one second left, the Broncos opted to try and win the game with a deep pass instead of trying to tie it with what would’ve been a record-setting 67- or 68-yard field goal.
“There was thought,” Fangio said. “It was discussed, but I just thought the odds were to go with the Hail Mary.”
Afterward, the special teams mistakes were included in Fangio’s diagnosis of what needs to change to turn close losses like Sunday’s into wins.
“We got to start making the plays and not do the things that cause you to lose a game like that. (We) can't give up an opening kickoff where they return it deep into our end for a field goal. We got to make our field goals,” Fangio said. “We got to catch the ball when it's thrown to us. We got to throw the ball more accurately at times. We got to play receivers tighter, no matter who's playing corner and not just play scared. We got to tackle when we have the opportunity to tackle. We got to do all the things that winning teams do.”