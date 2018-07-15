METAIRIE, La. • Peter Mooney hit a three-run home run and had three hits, and Jarlin Garcia hurled six scoreless innings as the New Orleans Baby Cakes topped the Colorado Springs Sky Sox 11-1 on Sunday.
Garcia (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two while allowing four hits.
New Orleans started the scoring in the first inning when Jonathan Rodriguez hit an RBI single to score Eric Campbell.
New Orleans later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run fifth, when Mooney hit a three-run home run to help finish off the blowout.
Cameron Roegner (0-1) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and eight hits. He also struck out four and walked three. Mike Kickham gave up one run in three innings and recorded his first save of the season.
Andres Blanco homered and singled twice for the Sky Sox.