Rafael Ortega hit an RBI triple in the top of the eighth inning to help lead the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 6-5 win over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.
Austin Dean scored the go-ahead run on the triple after he started the inning on second. Later in the inning, New Orleans added an insurance run on a single by Eric Campbell.
In the bottom of the inning, the Sky Sox scored on a single by Tyrone Taylor that scored Brett Phillips. However, the rally ended when Javy Guerra got Domingo Santana to hit into a double play to end the game.
In the earlier game, Jacob Nottingham scored the decisive run on a forceout in the fourth inning, as the Sky Sox won 2-1. Nottingham scored after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a single by Domingo Santana. The forceout by Blanco scored Nottingham to give the Sky Sox a 2-1 lead.
Quintin Torres-Costa got Austin Dean to hit into a double play for his first save of the season.