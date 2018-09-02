How about this for wildly varying scenarios.
If the Sky Sox win just one game in Monday’s 12:30 p.m. doubleheader, they’ll head to the postseason.
If they lose both Monday, Triple-A baseball will come to an abrupt end in Colorado Springs.
It’s do or die in the most literal sense for this franchise as it heads into the final day of the regular season in the team’s final year here before leaving for San Antonio.
That’s where the Sky Sox left themselves after failing in two chances to clinch their ninth postseason berth on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.
“It’s going to be fun,” outfielder Tyrone Taylor said. “We win tomorrow and get to pop bottles together.”
Sunday started with Colorado Springs dropping a game that had been suspended because of rain on Saturday. The game – scheduled for seven innings – picked up tied 4-4 in the top of the seventh. Oklahoma City’s Will Smith hit a two-run home run in the eighth (which in this case was an extra inning), and the Sky Sox failed to answer despite loading the bases and lost 6-4.
Then, in the regularly scheduled nine-inning game that followed, the Sky Sox briefly led 3-2 after three innings before a five-run fourth from the Dodgers left Colorado Springs playing catchup.
Taylor hit a three-run home run in the seventh to pull within two, but the Dodgers won 11-8.
So, after 31 years in Colorado Springs, Triple-A baseball could make its exit on Monday. Or, with a win, the Sky Sox could play as many as five postseason home games – starting with games Wednesday and Thursday against Memphis. Home games from Sept. 14-16 could follow in the next round if Colorado Springs continues to advance.
“If you’d have told me that at the beginning of the year, I’d have taken it in a heartbeat,” Sky Sox manager Rick Sweet said. “You say, ‘Hey, it’s going to come down to the last day and you need to win 1 of two.’ I can do that. I would have signed up for that.”
Or, the next baseball played here could be in June when the incoming Rookie League team makes its debut with a yet-to-be-announced name.
“You can feel the past couple days, the fans that have been out here. We’ve been feeding off their energy,” Taylor said. "It’s been fun.”