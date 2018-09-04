I’ve filed thousands of stories in my time at The Gazette.
The first was on the Sky Sox.
I had covered high school, college and pro sports elsewhere but came to The Gazette in 2006 as part of the layout and design team. It was only when then-assistant sports editor Nathan Van Dyne, knowing I considered myself first and foremost a “baseball guy,” carved time for me to get to the ballpark regularly in 2009 that my career took a turn and has allowed me to cover baseball, high schools and Air Force in the ensuing years.
And what a fun turn it was that first summer, with Carlos Gonzalez, Eric Young Jr., Matt Miller, Christian Colonel and others forming a team loaded with talent. Brandon Hynick tossed a perfect game. Jason Giambi signed in late August and knocked off the cobwebs down here before joining the Rockies for a playoff run. I was there for it all.
Since then I’ve seen Nolan Arenado, Josh Hader and Brett Phillips and many others pass through. So, I too am mourning the end of the Triple-A era in Colorado Springs, but only to an extent.
I say that because none of this ends. Baseball will continue here. And besides that, most of the enduring memories I have from Sky Sox games occurred when I wasn’t on the clock.
My first daughter was born that summer of 2009, and when our friends and family came to town for her baptism we took the whole group to a game. My three girls have learned the basics of baseball scorekeeping at these games (though that remains a work in progress). We’ve seen many, many fireworks from those bleachers, and have had a blast being drenched by rain waiting for more that never happened.. On Friday, the girls were thrilled to pick up Snoopy bobblehead dolls as part of an in-stadium giveaway. My youngest took her Snoopy — sporting a Sky Sox cap — to kindergarten Tuesday to show her class.
We’ve attended games on group nights for our neighborhood, our church and with a group of co-workers on a Bark at the Park night, with our late dachshund, Ebert.
For experiences like that, it won’t matter in the least that the team is a short-season Rookie League club. As long as there’s a mascot, the possibility of a foul ball and entertainment between innings, my family will enjoy it.
That ballpark is where I, a born-and-raised Kansas City Royals fan, first laid eyes on Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar — players who would become integral in a World Series winner. Before seeing them at Security Service Field, they were just names on prospect lists. Here, I understood what they could be.
That will change a little, but now I’ll just catch these up-and-comers immediately after the draft. Future stars will still pass through, it’s just that the “future” will be a bit more distant, the “star” still taking shape.
I’ve talked to locals who are devastated by oncoming switch, equating the Rookie League to something akin to high school baseball. I’ve heard from others who are excited for it, having been turned off by a perceived lack of hustle in Triple-A.
Neither position is accurate. Rookie League ball is populated with players who would embarrass virtually all high school players and the vast majority of college stars. And players in Triple-A were hustling, they just understood as veterans how to manage their bodies over the course of a long season. Though I will say it was evident that many of them didn’t want to be here. When you’re this close to the majors, of course you’re going want to stand by the nearest exit.
What we’ll have next is pro ball filled with players eager to prove to themselves and others that they belong and are worthy of paychecks. There will be a renewed excitement. Yes, there will be more errors and walks, but so be it.
My first story was about the Sky Sox. I also wrote the story confirming they were leaving. I look forward to writing stories about the new team , introducing these new pros to a community still figuring out what this new level is all about.
But more than that, I look forward to the stories my family will tell of games yet to be played. You can bet we’ll be there, Triple-A or Rookie League. After all, I’ll always consider myself a baseball guy.