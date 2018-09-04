Memories of the Sky Sox in those formative years? Oh, so many and so wonderful, filled with interesting and quirky and fun personalities of so many players.
The players make the game. Baseball people who leave the game will always say that they miss the people in the game more than the game itself: the contacts, the memories, the lasting friendships.
From the first game, played by necessity in the Yuma, Arizona, San Diego Padres’ spring training camp, to the first game played that first year of 1988 in April at Memorial Park with the standing-room-only crowd pushed into the outfield and fans sitting, squeezed together, on top of the outfield wall, to the first game in mid-June at the now ready Sky Sox Stadium, with a standing-room-only throng of many who would become permanent lovers of our Sox — and of their players, individually.
Jogging buddy Rod Nichols, and Rick Rodriguez are back in the PCL as pitching coaches, both of whom leave lasting memories of games well pitched, helped by pitching in front of sure-handed infielders like Jay Bell and Paul Zuvella.
Terry Francona’s first day in The Springs: After getting sent down by the Indians and not too happy about it, he walked pregame from the rampway down the right-field line and past clamoring young fans, yelling, “Mr. Francona, Mr. Francona, could you sign this,” all seeking an autograph.
But, “Mr. Francona” turned a deaf ear until, taking advantage of sitting in the dugout next to the manager, I suggested to Terry that, “Hey, Terry, you’re in the bushes now ... sign ‘em.”
He did, and I never saw him refuse to sign an autograph since. In fairness to a classy guy, he would not have refused then, I’m certain, after first-day frustration of no longer being with the “big club.”
And,I still think of Jeff Kaiser, lover of and a wonderful imitator of Frank Sinatra, walking into the clubhouse before games and turning off heavy metal and replacing not only a few players’ choice, with Sinatra, and grabbing a bat as though it were a microphone, and singing with him.
And ... Al Nipper, sent down by the Indians, was in my office and told me he was going to keep this club loose. He did. He once gave USOC Executive Director Harvey Schiller, who was sitting beside Al in the dugout during batting practice, the “hot foot,” attaching a book of matches to his shoe and lighting it. Harvey danced.
Neil Allen, funny and fun loving, squeezed every ounce of enjoyment from the game, no matter whether he was in AAA or wherever ... a true baseball “lifer.”
Albert (Joey) Belle was memorable for so many reasons, not the least being the porcelain chips he made of one of our bathrooms after a non-productive at-bat. But, he was intelligent and a member of a group of players who were chess lovers, and he did well and he could be well liked and a “good guy.”
There were also wonderful people like Steve Olin, whose career and life were taken away by a boating accident, all-star pitcher Jeff Shaw and all-star hitter, Louis Medina. Rich Odekirk was a left-handed, submarine throwing, knuckleball pitcher, an unheard of combination.
Front office people also qualify as “baseball people,” and continuing friendships were formed and cemented as we went through the early years together. At the risk of offending many but trying to offend none, I’ll only mention one, Dan Karcher, longtime voice of the Sox and a big league announcer in a AAA job.
So, AAA baseball departs after three memory-filled decades, but baseball will live on with the Pacific Coast League’s departure and the Pioneer League’s entry, and it too will be fun and memory creating.