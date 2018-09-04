I had the honor of experiencing 17 seasons of Sky Sox baseball as your senior VP of marketing & promotions. Near and dear to my heart is that I experienced every inning of every game with you fans … in the seats, atop the dugouts and on the field.
Our moments were shared with a public address mic.
Your church or school sang our national anthem and America, God bless.
You sang a rollicking version of the seventh-inning stretch, while Frisbee dogs leaped after a long and fast fetch.
You threw baseballs at targets and hit golf balls at greens. Secretaries swung bats at copiers, and moms shoveled to unearth diamonds.
You wrestled in sumo suits, launched giant foam dice, played giant blackjack and tossed rice ( after a wedding)
You raced your babes in the big diaper derby and got older brother to the youth parade early. You left in time for team autograph day, stayed late for a powerful firework display.
You endured thunderbolts, hailstones and snow delays … all in hope to see our Sox play.
You supported events that were the first of their kind … the hot tub and computer geek night come to mind (with bark in the park and animal snout night not far behind).
Thank you for the memories.
See you in June to support our new Pioneer League team.
• The Sky Sox were also the first professional sports team to provide the spectacle of “in-game” aerial fireworks, which were launched behind the scoreboard at every game from 1993-2007.
These shells saluted following every national anthem, and every Sky Sox home run and victory. I safely loaded the shells into an automated rack for 990 games in 14 years.
In 2007, I contracted some maintenance and repair s. While loading shells on Fort Carson Appreciation Day (May 12) an errant electrical surge caused a shell to prematurely detonate into my face and skull.
Head groundskeeper Steve DeLeon teamed with Staff Sgts. Smith and Cordosi from Fort Carson to keep me alive till the ambulance arrived. An incredible team of surgeons worked on me at Memorial Hospital before having me airlifted to Denver Health.
They sadly told my wife that I had less than a 1 percent chance of surviving. That I am alive today is a testament to skilled medical care, love and patience from my family, and your prayers and support. For that, my entire family and I are forever grateful.