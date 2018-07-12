The Sky Sox ended the first part of the season with a loss to New Orleans, but began the second part of the season with a 3-2 win over the Baby Cakes on Thursday to pick up their 50th win .
After dropping the final game before the All-Star Game to New Orleans 7-4 on Sunday, the Sky Sox kicked off the second half of the season by jumping to an early lead over the host Baby Cakes. Colorado Springs scored first in the top of the third. Brett Phillips drew a one-out walk, coming home one batter later on an Orlando Arcia RBI double to take a 1-0 lead over the Cakes.
In the fifth inning the Sky Sox would score again. Pitcher Aaron Brooks led off with a double, and though the Baby Cakes recorded two swift outs, Tyrone Taylor would reach and Brooks would come home on a New Orleans throwing error to make it 2-0. Brooks would go five innings for the Sky Sox, having given up no runs on three hits with a sole walk and four strikeouts.
In the top of the sixth, Dylan Moore was hit by a pitch. Moore stole second, with Andres Blanco reaching and Moore scored on a New Orleans error to make it 3-0.