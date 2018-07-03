PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are acquiring small forward Wilson Chandler from the Denver Nuggets, according to league sources.
The Sixers will absorb Chandler’s expiring $12.8 million contract, and will also receive future draft considerations in the deal. The news was first reported by Yahoo Sports.
Chandler, 31, who played for the New York Knicks before being traded to the Nuggets in 2011, averaged 10 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season with Denver.
Because the Sixers acquired Chandler with cap room, he is available to be traded immediately, should the Sixers decide to package him in another offseason deal.