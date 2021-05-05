DENVER — All season, the Rockies have not been able to string hits together.
They’ll get on base, but have been unable to convert it to runs. On Wednesday, their luck turned.
After being held hitless through the first three frames, the Rockies put together five singles and two walks in the fourth to score six runs. They went on to beat the Giants 6-5.
Garrett Hampson started it off in the fourth, hitting a single and then using his signature speed to advance to third after a Trevor Story base hit. Ryan McMahon walked, and Charlie Blackmon, the walk-off hero from Tuesday night, hitting a single to send in two runs. Jon Gray and Raimel Tapia also had a hit in the fourth.
The Giants got two back in the seventh off a Darin Ruff home run, but the Rockies were able to hold on for the win.
Gray, who in his last start gave up nine hits and five runs, started the day with three strikeouts on 13 pitches. He had a small blip in the second, giving up a two-run home run to Brandon Crawford, but finished the day pitching six innings with eight strikeouts, a season high.
Next up for Rockies: a day off Thursday, then a three-game series against the Cardinals and Nolan Arenado, who the Rockies traded before the start of the season. Austin Gomber, who was part of the transaction, will take the mound.
"It will be different," manager Bud Black said. "We had a relationship here together, some good times, big hugs from big games. Once the game starts, we are going to try to outplay the Cardinals."
COVID-19 vaccinations
The Rockies offered fans a COVID-19 vaccination during the game, and they hope to make it a regular thing going forward. The team is working with Gov. Jared Polis and the CDPHE to coordinate it.
Injury updates
Kyle Freeland (shoulder strain), Yency Almonte (hand contusion), Brendan Rodgers (hamstring strain) and Antonio Senzatela (right groin strain) will travel with the team to St. Louis this weekend. Freeland, Almonte and Rodgers, who played in a simulate game Tuesday, will do another one this weekend. If all goes well, Freeland and Rodgers will then go out on rehab starts.
Senzatela will throw a bullpen Friday, and should be able to make his next start Monday.