Incoming Colorado College goaltender Dom Basse’s mother, Lorna, used to have to keep the 12-year-old’s birth certificate on hand. Not for any legal reason — to placate doubting hockey parents.
About once a month or so, she guesses, someone would insist her much-bigger son was too old to be playing against their kid. Referees and coaches would gather and she’d brandish the proof.
“This is his birth certificate. I was there,” she joked.
The NHL draft pick, now 18, shot up to 6-foot-6 and is happy with that. Fresh off a year with the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms, he’ll be the tallest Tiger this fall.
“Just a really big body,” Tigers coach Mike Haviland said. “We haven’t had this big of a guy in the net since I’ve been here.
“Dom got better as the USHL season went on. With him and (Matt) Vernon, I think you’re going to have a great tandem there.”
It was a rocky beginning for Dom on the ice. Lorna said he hated skating as a young child, pushing a bucket around unhappily “until we gave him hot chocolate.”
His grandfather had Capitals tickets and beloved Washington goaltender Olaf Kolzig became a favorite. When Dom’s friends dove into the sport, so did he.
There were cuts, sometimes of the late, confusing and heartbreaking variety. His family wasn’t familiar with the world of youth hockey and Alexandria, Va., doesn’t have an overwhelming number of options. While Dom was playing for Team Maryland, the Basses sought the help of goaltending coach Jason Wolfe, who wound up a pivotal figure in the netminder's development.
The 2018-19 season helped put him on the NHL map. While playing for the Selects Hockey Academy's 18U Midget team in South Kent, Conn., Dom recorded a 1.91 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage in 42 games and helped Selects win the U.S. Premier Hockey League Championship.
“I think it just kind of shows, specifically around here or anywhere, if you work hard enough and have great people surrounding you, you can pretty much do anything you put your mind to,” Dom said.
“A lot of people do not make it out of this area. It’s not a hockey hotbed. But with the right help and the right hard work and determination, it can be done.”
He no longer needs to provide proof of birth date, or proof of Division I chops. He carries a logo next to his name as he joins the CC roster, that of the Chicago Blackhawks. He was their sixth-round pick (167th) in the 2019 draft.
His selection was more of a hope than an expectation. Getting ready for church at his family’s fishing cabin in Canada, potential draft numbers came and went. He went outside to get some fresh air when his adviser called offering congratulations. Colorado College soon joined the torrent of well-wishers.
Dom was at the Blackhawks' development camp later that summer. Developmental goaltending coach Peter Aubry calls every few weeks to go over film. A nutritionist is available to advise.
“There’s a ton of people there at your disposal, which is awesome,” Dom said. “They’re a great group of people who just want to see you succeed.”
He’ll hone his abilities at Colorado College, the first school the Basses visited.
“I saw a place where I could not only play but help impact the team for the better and it was an easy choice,” Dom said.
He’s part of an incoming class ranked fifth in the country by neutralzone.net. He’ll join a trio of underclassman goaltenders and another Blackhawks draft pick in forward Josiah Slavin.
Fans can expect to see a player Haviland called “super athletic” and “a highly competitive guy” who uses that big frame to best advantage.
“Not flying all over the ice. Still being athletic when I need to be, but not trying to look like a fish out of water out there,” Dom said. “Trying to make it look calm and make every save look easy.”
During the birth certificate era, Lorna roused Dom early for a tournament. She said he gave her a hug and told her he was “born to be a goalie.”
“He’s had that attitude ever since,” she said. “He loves this game. He hates to lose — man, he really hates to lose.
“He’s so excited about playing to another level. It’s his passion.”