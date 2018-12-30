Advantage: Big brother.
Frank Serratore’s Air Force Falcons capped a well-matched weekend against Tom Serratore’s Bemidji State Beavers with a 6-3 victory Sunday night, giving them the series win.
Neither team gave an inch, just like the night before in a 3-3 tie, through a period and a half. Dan Bailey sent his team into the third period with a 4-3 lead when he flung one on net from just inside the blue line, and Joe Tyran angled an Alex Mehnert point pass by Henry Johnson to ice the game.
In the past, when both teams were members of College Hockey America, Serratore said the Beavers “had their way” with the Falcons. Air Force endured a 16-game winless streak against Bemidji State in the early 2000s.
“It validates how far our program has come over the last 12 years,” Frank Serratore said.
But postgame comments for the brother he considers his best friend will be kept to a minimum. The Falcons are already moving on.
“We’ll flush it,” he said. “Either team could have won, I’m glad it was us.”
Air Force jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but Bemidji State erased it quickly.
Marshall Bowery took a pass from Brady Tomlak and scored his first of the season 4:32 into the game. After the penalty kill came up big, Jake Levin cruised around the back of the net and fed Tomlak for another goal.
Fifty-three seconds later, Alex Ierullo shook the Air Force defense and came in alone, freezing goaltender Billy Christopoulos and beating him low. It took one minute for the Beavers to tie it up in the second period, with Aaron Miller sending a cross-ice pass to Ethan Somoza on a breakout.
Evan Giesler shoved his way up the side of the ice, sending a pass back to Kyle Haak, who tucked a shot into the corner of the cage eight seconds into a man-advantage. Giesler said the Falcons analyzed Saturday night’s power play struggles, and the resulting change led to the goal.
“I didn’t have to look,” he said. “I knew he’d be there.”
Miller tied it for Bemidji State (8-9-3) with his second of the weekend on the power play. That was the only blemish for the Air Force penalty kill, which was 5-for-6 on the night, with about three minutes of 5-on-3 erased.
The Beavers again used their speed to create numerous short breakaways, and Christopoulos (31 saves) turned the rest aside. The senior missed four games in November during a health scare. He was misdiagnosed with the flu, and eventually required surgery for an abdominal obstruction.
“With what he went through being in the hospital after Thanksgiving break, he’s done a great job answering back,” Giesler said.
Matt Pulver chipped in an empty-netter from center ice for the final score.
The Falcons (10-7-1) will close out their nonconference slate at the Ice Vegas Invitational next weekend. There are plenty of good signs to point to.
“We all came together and took a step for sure,” Tyran, who scored on back-to-back nights after being out of the lineup since Nov. 3, said. “Definitely what we needed coming out of Christmas break and going into a big tournament in Vegas on the big screen.”
Tigers on the road
Colorado College (7-9-2) is on the East Coast this week to take on Merrimack (4-13-1) in a New Year’s Eve matinee and Maine (5-9-2) on Wednesday.
Last time: The Tigers were swept, 4-2 and 4-0, by then-No. 13 Arizona State in the desert.
FYI: Colorado College has won all three games it’s played against Merrimack.
Leaders: Colorado College, Nick Halloran (4 goals, 9 assists), Alex Leclerc (.910 save percentage, 2.61 GAA); Merrimack, Tyler Irvine (5 goals, 8 assists), Craig Pantano ( .888 save percentage, 3.36 GAA); Maine, Chase Pearson (9 goals, 6 assists), Jeremy Swayman (.911 save percentage, 3.02 GAA)