ARLINGTON, Texas – Football and military service are a unifying force in the Horne family, so the fact that Saturday’s game found two sisters on opposite sides was a mere inconvenient detail.

“We’re enemies for the next four hours,” said Air Force junior Abby Horne in a tone that could be described as anything but fierce as she talked about her sister, Darby, a junior at West Point.

The Commander’s Classic, which resulted in a 13-7 Air Force victory over Army and ended the Falcons’ six-year Commander-in-Chief’s trophy drought, brought roughly 1,000 cadets from the two academies into the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field for the morning matchup. Among them were the Horne sisters, Florida natives for whom military service runs deep.

Their paternal grandfather attended the Naval Academy and their maternal grandfather graduated from West Point. Their mother went to West Point and continues to serve as an Army Reserve Colonel.

There are five siblings in their generation, three sisters bookended by brothers. The three sisters all chose academies (the oldest sister graduating from West Point), while the two brothers joined the ROTC program at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Indiana.

The only civilian in the immediate family is their father, who has coached high school football for 25 years.

“We love the sport of football,” Darby said. “It’s my favorite sport to watch. It brings the whole family together.”

And so the sisters traveled to Texas for Saturday’s game, attending in their cadet uniforms. Their mother came in a shirt that was half Army, half Air Force.

The decisions for both to attend academies wasn’t preordained. Darby considered a civilian life that would include reservist service, but ultimately opted for Army because she was attracted to a mission that would put her in gritty situations and organizing people. She is a women’s basketball manager and part of the fight team. She hopes to fly in the Army, either helicopters or fixed-wing aircraft.

Abby was going to be the “black sheep” of the family and opt against military service, but then she visited the Air Force Academy and was surprised to find that she could visualize herself attending.

“One thing I noticed on my trip was I thought Air Force worked hard, played hard,” said Abby, who is 13 months younger than Darby but in the same graduation year because Darby attended the Army Prep School. “And West Point was just work hard. I wanted that mix.

“I wanted to be a part of something that matters and is bigger than myself. It fit perfectly for me.”

Abby is a management major eyeing a pilot training slot upon her 2024 graduation.

The two sisters sat on opposite sides of the field on Saturday and reflected a tone often used by service academy players and coaches in these games. The rivalries can be bitter at times, but ultimately those involved know they’ll be serving as teammates with their opponents in the future.

These sisters don’t have bitterness and are happy to be taking shared, if slightly different, paths.

“At the end of the day,” Darby said, “we both love that we both go to service academies.”