Bolded names indicate three-star recruit
The Classical Academy outside linebacker Cole Palmer had initially committed to UNLV, but a coaching change and then a last-minute recruiting effort brought him to Air Force.
Signing day: Lewis-Palmer's Jake Martin positions himself for the future by committing to Air Force football
Lewis-Palmer's Jake Martin doesn't know what position he'll play at Air Force, but his commitment was about more than football.
Air Force signing day notes: Last-minute switch for Pine Creek kicker, quarterbacks aplenty and a touted class
Notes from Air Force signing day, including an emotional change of heart for Pine Creek kicker Luke Wieland, a look at the Falcons quarterbacks in the recruiting class and an Air Force group that breaks the mold when it comes to prospect rankings.
Air Force signed seven three-star recruits as the early signing period for college football began on Wednesday.