020620-s-lettersigning 01.jpg (copy)

Senior Jake Martin takes a photo with football coach Dustin Tupper at Lewis-Palmer High School on Wednesday in Monument after signing his letter of intent to play football at the Air Force Academy.

 Chancey Bush, The Gazette

NamePositionHeightWeightHometownHigh School
Osaro AihieLB6-1222San Leandro, Calif.San Leandro
Matthew AribisalaDE6-2230Cedar Hill, TexasCedar Hill
Jamari BellamyDB6-1172Powder Springs, Ga.McEachern
Tristan BentleyDB5-11185Cleveland, OhioGlenville
Jalan BlackWR6-3195Havana, Fla.Gadsden County
Andrew Bois D'EnghienOLB6-3245Bradenton, Fla.Braden River
Hyrum BorenQB6-1190Mesa, Ariz.Red Mountain
Tommy BrandtOL6-4275St. Paul, Minn.St. Thomas Academy
Holden BrosnanOL6-4275San DiegoCathedral Catholic
Hunter BrownOL6-2275Lake Charles, La.Barbe
Ben BuechelWR6-4210New Berlin, Wis.Eisenhower
Mason BuggQB6-2180Gilbert, Ariz.Williams Field
Owen BurkRB5-11200Allendale, Mich.Allendale
Blake BurrisDE6-4260DallasParish Episcopal
Aiden CalvertRB5-10180Chula Vista, Calif.Mater Dei Catholic
Nolan Carey Jr.RB5-9190Harrisburg, N.C.Hickory Ridge
Kevin ChandlerRB5-11210Melbourne, Fla.Holy Trinity Episcopal
Grayson CookOLB6-2175Belfry, Ky.Belfry
Costen CooleyOLB6-3285Mesa, Ariz.Red Mountain
Santana CurtisDB6-0175Knoxville, Tenn.South-Doyle
Pat DahlenDB6-3195Canton, Ga.Cherokee
Jackson DarlingtonWR6-1200Enterprise, Ala.Enterprise
Tex ElliottOL6-5285IndianapolisCathedral
Brandon EngelWR6-2198Corinth, TexasLake Dallas
Cameron EvertsWR6-0175Lampasas, TexasLampasas
Olawale FamiloniDE6-5220Anaheim Hills, Calif.Canyon
Carter FoutyDE6-5265Toledo, OhioCentral Catholic
Jerome GaillardDB6-4175Copperas Cove, TexasCopperas Cove
Caleb GarnerLB6-2220Mendenhall, Miss.Simpson Academy
Cameron GeorgeQB6-0175Missouri City, TexasElkins
Rob GlantonDB5-11180Perry, Fla.Taylor County
Jayden GoodwinDB6-1175HoustonCy Falls
John GordonOL6-2280Murfreesboro, Tenn.Siegel
Jet HarrisOLB6-1210Kingsport, Tenn.Dobyns-Bennett
Matthew HeitmannOL6-4262LittletonDakota Ridge
Jalen HodoDB6-0175Mesquite, TexasPoteet
Nathan HoffmanOL6-3260Brighton, Mich.Brighton
Ryan IvesDE6-3240Bradenton, Fla.Manatee
AJ JeffersonDB5-11180Fort Mill, S.C.Indian Land
Jordan JenkinsDB6-0190Missouri City, TexasElkins
Antonio JohnsonDE6-4250Snellville, Ga.South Gwinnett
Billy JohnsonDT6-3285Middleton, Wis.Middleton
Jalen JohnsonRB5-9175Suwanee, Ga.Collins Hill
Jarin JohnsonOLB6-2200Arlington, TexasBowie
Adam KarasOL6-5272ArvadaPomona
Anthonie Lattany Jr.DE6-4280Nahunta, Ga.Brantley County
Asher LinkQB6-1205Tulsa, Okla.Metro Christian
Ramsey LongOL6-2287Rogers, Ark.Rogers
Gaetan LouissaintATH6-0170Tampa, Fla.Tampa Catholic
Matt MalloyOLB6-2215Scottsdale, Ariz.Notre Dame Prep
Jake MartinWR6-1200MonumentLewis-Palmer
Nehemiah MartinezRB5-9190Lubbock, TexasCooper
Dorian MaynardDB6-1180Katy, TexasMorton Ranch
Ayden McColloughOL6-3280Flowood, Miss.Northwest Rankin
Jakobi McGowanDB6-1195Brownsburg, Ind.Brownsburg
Sam McNultyDE6-5230Sandusky, OhioPerkins
Seth MeadorWR5-10170Denton, TexasGuyer
Alec MockLB6-3230Matthews, N.C.Weddington
Dominic MorrisDB5-11175Spring, TexasKlein Oak
Alex MorrisonOLB6-0210Saline, Mich.Saline
Taurean MuhammadWR5-11170Katy, TexasTompkins
Wesley NdagoOL6-2295Waco, TexasMidway
Kyle NieseOL6-3280Avon, Ind.Avon
Cole PalmerLB6-4225Colorado SpringsThe Classical Academy
Jack ParkerOL6-3260Carrollton, TexasCreekview
Samuel PetersenDE6-3260Maple Valley, Wash.Tahoma Senior
Fabrizio PintonK6-3200The Woodland, TexasThe Woodlands
PJ RamseyLB6-3230Phenix City, AlabamaCentral
Caleb RillosTE6-5205Arvada, Colo.Ralston Valley
Kyle RoseOL6-3265Vicksburg, Mich.Vicksburgh
Elijah SandersDE6-3230Clayton, N.C.Clayton
Kainoa SayreRB6-0195Tualatin, Ore.Tualatin
Troy SicaerosLS6-0220San Juan Capistrano, Calif.JSerra Catholic
Zach SlailDT6-4255Beaverton, Ore.Southridge
Hudson SpurlockDB5-11185Taccoa, Ga.Stephens County
Halatoa TaiDB6-1195Henderson, TexasLiberty
C.J. ThibodeauxFB5-11225Crowley, La.Notre Dame
Jayden ThiergoodDE6-3258Woodstock, Ill.Marian Central Catholic
James TomasiDL6-1295Provo, UtahProvo
Lincoln Tuioti-MarinerDB6-1203Las VegasBishop Gorman
Cannon TurnerDB6-0195Arkadelphia, Ark.Arkadelphia
Mason UrickOL6-2280Lee's Summit, Mo.Lee's Summit North
Jameson WangQB6-1185Westlake Village, Calif.Oaks Christian
Rory WhiteWR6-3197Henderson, Tenn.Pope John Paul II
William White IIIDB6-0180Carrollton, TexasHebron
Luke WielandK5-10170Colorado SpringsPine Creek
Julian WilliamsLB6-2210AuroraCherokee Trail
Trevon WilliamsDB5-10170Loganville, Ga.Loganville
Wyatt WilsonWR6-4187Avon, Conn.Old Avon Farms Prep
Conner WnekWR6-4180Kimberly, Wis.Kimberly
Che Womack Jr.OL6-2275Bellflower, Calif.St. John Bosco
Parker WrobleATH5-10170Hoschton, Ga.Mill Creek
Wilson YeeK/P5-11175DenverMullen
Peyton ZdroikDL6-0264Brentwood, Calif.Liberty

Bolded names indicate three-star recruit

Load comments